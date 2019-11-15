Suncity Group Participated in MGS Entertainment Show 2019

Demonstrated Development Plans to become a Global Integrated Resorts Operator

HOIANA, a joint venture between VMS Investment Group, VinaCapital and Suncity Group Holdings Limited (1383.HK), is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020. Located in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, the project is only 40 km from Danang International Airport and is located near to famous tourist attractions such as Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. The multi-phased development will eventually cover an area close to 10km2.

The first operation phase of HOIANA will feature a casino that holds live tables, electronic gaming machines and more than 1,000 hotel rooms. The hotel accommodations are managed by Rosewood Hotel Group, including the fashionable hotel KHOS Hoiana. KHOS is a re-imagination of the hotel experience for the very different way travellers live, work, travel, and socialise in the connected digital world of today. In addition, HOIANA will welcome three other hotel brands including Hoiana Hotel and Suites, New World Hoiana Hotel & Residences and Rosewood Hoi An, to fully satisfy the needs of different types of guests.

As the first large-scale integrated resort in the area, one of the most special features of HOIANA is the 4km coastline, where a unique Beach Club will be built. HOIANA also offers a variety of entertainment such as an 18-hole golf course, designed by the famous architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. More F&B and retail brands will be introduced, along with exciting performances and entertainment activities for both gaming and non-gaming guests. Suncity Group is confident that HOIANA will become the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing positive benefits and sustainable development for the Group.

In 2019, Suncity Group Holdings Limited (1383.HK) has also successfully acquired partial stakes of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (102.HK), and will participate in the development of future phases of Tigre de Cristal Resort & Casino in Russia. Suncity Group Holdings Limited (1383.HK) has also recently announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Suntrust Home Developers Inc (SUN:PM), who is going to develop a hotel & casino project in Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. The gross floor area of the project covers approximately 180,000 m2. The project will include approximately 400 hotel rooms, 400 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines, and will be complemented with other facilities such as theatres and shopping malls built by Westside.

Since its establishment in 2007, Suncity Group is resolute in adhering to the spirit of “Innovation with diversity, strive for success”, while dedicated to achieve a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, covering 6 core sectors including VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion and hotel and integrated resorts management. In the future, Suncity Group will continue to invest in integrated resort projects overseas, providing diversified entertainment choices for guests so as to consolidate its leading position in the industry.

