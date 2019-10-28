Suncity Group Participates in Japan’s IR GAMING EXPO 2019

Showcasing the concept of IR 2.0 in Wakayama Prefecture

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 October 2019 – Since its establishment in 2007, Suncity Group is resolute in adhering to the spirit of “Innovation with diversity, strive for success”, while dedicated to achieve a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, covering 6 core sectors including VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion and hotel and integrated resorts management, expanding its presence to 16 countries and over 26 cities around the globe.





Suncity Group Participated in Japan’s IR GAMING EXPO 2019

Suncity Group’s Wakayama IR2.0 Concept

Mr. Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group

This year, as Suncity Group plans to expand its hotel and resorts management business to Japan, the Group participated in the “IR GAMING EXPO 2019” held from October 24 to 27 at INTEX OSAKA, showcasing its proposed project IR 2.0 in Wakayama.





When IR stands for Integrated Resorts, IR 2.0 is something more than the usual “Las Vegas style” integrated resorts. Incorporating traditional Japanese culture and features of Wakayama Prefecture, Suncity Group hopes to create the world’s first IR 2.0, a unique project combining Wakayama Prefecture’s historical tradition, natural landscape and cultural essence.

With its business footprint across the globe, Suncity Group has a clear understanding of integrated resorts in various countries, which enables the Group to utilize its resources and experiences in resorts management and present to the world the diversity of Wakayama. To turn the project of IR 2.0 into reality, the Group joined hands with the world-renowned architectural firm AEDAS to create the integrated resort, tailor-made for Wakayama.

In addition to the construction of hardware facilities, Suncity Group will also transform the prefecture into a hub for entertainment and traditional culture. With its experience in film production, concerts and cultural events in Mainland China, Macao and Hong Kong, Suncity Group brings the power of entertainment promotion to Wakayama. Entertainment events, various shows and exhibitions, combined with local traditions, presenting to the world the unique charm of Wakayama.

Moreover, Wakayama City is easily accessible from Kansai International Airport, which is only a 45-minute drive from the city and a 1-hour drive from Osaka. With Wakayama as a hub for cultural performance and entertainment, and Osaka as a city with a wide range of facilities and support for conventions and exhibitions, the two cities can serve as a key driving force in the development of the entire Kansai region. This is what Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, describes as “The Greater Kansai Synergy”. In addition, Suncity Group’s affiliate “Sun Travel” can also cooperate with neighbouring regions to develop Wakayama-based high-end tourism products, invigorating the growth of tourism in the area.

Suncity Group will combine its experience and unique ideas to create an IR 2.0 that is first of its kind, realizing its vision for Wakayama Prefecture and leading the tourism industry of Japan to a whole new era.

