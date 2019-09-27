Suncity Group’s diversified development: Sun Food and Beverage expands its business to Chengdu

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 September 2019 – Since its establishment in 2007, Suncity Group has become a multinational integrated entertainment conglomerate. For sustainable development, it is necessary to develop all-round services to satisfy customers and promote the moderate diversification of Macao’s economy. The Group has been committed to the development of entertainment, F&B, tourism in the past years, and the success of the subsidiaries: Sun Entertainment Culture, Sun Travel and Sun Food and Beverage, prove the importance of products and services diversification.





























Sun Food and Beverage was established in 2011 and provides high-quality dining experience for Macao residents and visitors. Currently, there are nine restaurants operating in Macau, including ‘SKY21’ which offers exquisite Euro-Continental & Pan-Asian cuisine, ‘Tian Chao’ Chaozhou and Guangdong cuisine, ‘Sun Chinese Restaurant’, ‘Hot Pot Master’, ‘SKY Café’, ‘Bottles’, ‘Sun Café’, ‘Champion Congee’ and ‘Jam & Butter’. Sun Food and Beverage has recently expanded its business to mainland China this year, launching eight restaurants in Chengdu and Chongqing, including ‘Danang Vietnamese Cuisine’, ‘Pho Thuy’, ‘Bangkok Cock’, ‘Đồ ăn vỉa hè Hoi An Danang’. They serve Vietnamese cuisines such as Pho, Hoi An street food, ‘etc., cooperate with the HOIANA integrated resort of Suncity Group Holdings Limited (01383-HK) in central Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, bringing Vietnamese food into mainland China, and will also open Sichuan restaurants in Vietnam, allowing the two cultures coming together through delicacies, following China’s ‘Go globally’ strategy, building a diversified platform that link the two places with gastronomy, and achieve mutual benefits.





In order to deepen the exchanges between Chengdu and Macao, Sun Food and Beverage visited Chengdu to discuss the cooperation direction with relevant local institutions. On 24th September, Sun Food and Beverage was granted ‘Executive Member of the Council of the Chengdu City of Gastronomy Association’ and ‘Director of Group Membership of Sichuan Provincial Hospitality Industrial Association’ by Ms Wu Yunqin, Secretary General of the Chengdu City of Gastronomy Association, under the witnesses of Ms Zhu Rong, Deputy Director General of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce, and Ms Gao Haiwei, Deputy Secretary General of Sichuan Province Hospitality Industrial Association and Chengdu City of Gastronomy Association. The certifications were accepted by Ms Candy Chau, Executive Director of Sun Food and Beverage Group Limited and General Manager Mr Ken Cho. Ms Zhu Rong highly praised the enthusiasm and persistence of Sun Food and Beverage for retaining the traditional food culture and adopting natural ingredients, and encouraged Sun Food and Beverage to strengthen cooperation between Chengdu and Macao. In the near future, Sun Food and Beverage will organize exchange activities for Chengdu and Macao catering business units, hoping that the two cities which have been awarded the title of “City of Gastronomy” by UNESCO, will work together to promote the Chinese traditional food culture worldwide.





In addition, Sun Food and Beverage also attaches great importance to the management of food safety and quality. It was honoured the ISO 9001 and HACCP Certification in recognition of its professional and customer-oriented dining service as well as the rigorous management of food safety on 9th September at “SKY 21”. Mr Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group received the certificates from Mr Ben Tsang, Managing Director of SGS Hong Kong Limited.





The accomplishment of awarding the two professional certifications has truly exemplified the meticulous attention and stringent regulation of Sun Food and Beverage. The company shall endeavour to seek for further excellence in the future and provide customers with the finest dining experience, in alignment with Macau designated as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’.





