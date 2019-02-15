Suncor Energy is rallying after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $300 million stake

caption Warren Buffett speaks onstage during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit – Day 2 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 13, 2015 in Washington, DC. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on Thursday that it amassed a $300 million stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian oil and gas producer missed on both the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.

Berkshire also added StoneCo and Red Hat to its portfolio in the time period.

Suncor Energy was up 3.10% to $33.56 apiece on Friday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on Thursday disclosed that it bought shares of the Canadian oil and gas producer in the fourth quarter.

Berkshire added Suncor Energy to its portfolio and bought 10.8 million shares in the three months ended December 31, which were worth $300 million, according to regulatory documents filed Thursday. A back of the envelope calculation shows the stake was established at an average price of $27.8 – 17% below where shares were trading on Friday.

Suncor Energy on February 5 reported worse-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it generated $8.56 billion in revenue, missing the $10.09 billion that was expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data. Its adjusted net income came at $580 million, while analysts were expecting $814 million.

In the fourth quarter, Berkshire also initiated positions in StoneCo (14.2 million shares, ~$260 million), a Brazilian credit card processor that went public in October and cloud-software company Red Hat (4.2 million shares, ~$730 million). In October, IBM announced that it had struck a deal to acquire Red Hat for $34 billion.

StoneCo was up 3.24%, and Red Hat was up 0.29% on Friday.

