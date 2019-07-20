The producers behind ‘Get Out’ made a documentary about a man who was murdered while 60 townspeople witnessed, yet no one will come forward

- source
- The Sundance TV documentary series “No One Saw a Thing” is produced by Blumhouse, the studio behind hit movies “Get Out” and “The Purge.”
- The six-episode series explores the murder of Ken McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri in the ’80s. Nearly 60 townspeople witnessed the crime, yet none have come forward in the nearly four decades since he was shot dead.
- McElroy was known as the town bully. His rap sheet included assault, child molestation, statutory rape, arson, hog and cattle rustling, and burglary.
- Award-winning Israeli filmmaker Avi Belkin (“Mike Wallace Is Here”) directed the series and served as an executive producer alongside Blumhouse Television and Delirio Films.
- The series premieres on Sundance TV on Thursday, August 1 at 11 p.m. Watch the trailer below.
