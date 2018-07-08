Cohen cooperating, Trump’s SCOTUS pick, and North Korea: Here are the highlights that matter from Sunday’s political shows

source Screenshots via ABC, NBC, CBS

Michael Cohen cooperating, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, the administration’s next moves to reunite separated immigrant children, and the #MeToo movement were all subjects for discussion on this week’s Sunday political shows.

Here are the highlights:

Giuliani steps back in the spotlight to say he wants Cohen to cooperate

On NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Giuliani said Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and former fixer Michael Cohen should feel free to cooperate with the special counsel and federal prosecutors investigating him.

Giuliani also lashed out at “the most corrupt investigation I have ever seen” and doubled down on requests for the special counsel Robert Mueller to provide a “factual basis” before Trump sits down for an interview.

Graham condemns North Korean leadership after tense comments from denuclearization meeting

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina condemned the actions of North Korean leaders on “Fox News Sunday” after fallout over a meeting on denuclearization with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“To our North Korean friends (I can’t say the word friend yet),” Graham said. “You asked Pompeo ‘Did he sleep well?’ If you knew what I knew about what we could do to the leadership of North Korea, you wouldn’t sleep very well.”

Graham also said the ongoing trade war between the US and China could be the reason for tense relations.

“I see China’s hands all over this,” Graham told host Dana Perino. “We’re in a fight with China.”

Durbin says Trump administration has the resources to reunite migrant children with their families

Last week, the Trump administration requested more time from a federal judge to reunite some of the nearly 3,000 immigrant children who were separated from their parents in recent months under its “zero tolerance” policy.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois called the separated children a “convergence of cruelty and incompetence” and condemned the administration’s request for a deadline extension.

The Democrat said the administration has “the resources to get it done,” despite asking for an extension. “This is a policy of deterrence … to be mean to these kids and their families.”

Blumenthal says Trump is a “puppet” for right-wing groups in deciding SCOTUS pick

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut condemned Trump’s use of a conservative adviser and his past remarks emphasizing interest in a Supreme Court nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade on ABC’s “This Week”.

“The president’s outsourced his decision to The Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation,” Blumenthal told host George Stephanopoulos. “I’ve never seen a president of the United States, in effect, make himself a puppet of outside groups.”

Ernst defended the #MeToo movement after Trump used it to mock Warren

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Sen. Joni Ernst about Trump’s mention of the #MeToo movement while mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s genealogy at a Montana rally.

“I do support the ‘Me too’ movement and I hope that others will as well,” the Iowa Republican said. “We need people to speak up and not hide these horrible circumstances.”

