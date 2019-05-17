This $40 Sunday Riley facial oil has made my skin glow after just one month of use

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

“Glow” is a term that gets overused quite a bit in the beauty industry, but the new Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is one product that has truly lived up to the hype, in my opinion.

The face oil features turmeric, a natural ingredient that’s been used medicinally and topically for centuries to reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin, alongside vitamin C, a known skin-brightening agent.

The two come together to even out skin tone over time, leading to a more radiant appearance.

While vitamin C is pretty popular in skin-care formulations right now, Sunday Riley uses a lipid-soluble form of vitamin C known as THD ascorbate, which dermatologists say penetrates more deeply into the skin for better results.

After a month or so of pressing a touch of this golden oil onto my face twice a day, I have to say it – I am positively glowing. Yes, that sounds self-absorbed. Yes, it sounds over-the-top. But I feel no shame in shouting it from the figurative rooftops.

You might already be familiar with the clean beauty brand’s “C.E.O Glow” range; it famously features a cult-favorite cleansing oil, serum, and moisturizer, all packed with skin-brightening vitamin C. This latest release brings a brand-new ingredient to the mix though – turmeric.

Well, “brand new” is a relative term. Turmeric is a spice that’s been used both medicinally and topically for centuries in India; Ayurvedic texts can trace its history as far back as 5,000 years. However, it is a relatively new addition to Western skin-care formulations, and its inclusion in the C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil marks its first appearance in a Sunday Riley product.

The reason for its sudden popularity? The ingredient has been shown to reduce inflammation, kill acne-causing bacteria, and even out skin tone.

“Turmeric can be amazing in supporting healthy skin, as it contains a phytonutrient called curcumin, which is what gives it that bright yellow color,” Jill Therese, a holistic skin-care expert and the founder of Heal Your Face With Food, tells Business Insider. “Curcumin is believed to curb inflammation as it has natural antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties.” She adds that turmeric may “support the removal of dirt and bacteria that sits on top of your skin” when used topically, and its golden tone is thought to brighten spots of hyperpigmentation and promote overall radiance.

A handful of scientific studies have noted the above benefits too. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, initial trials have seen “statistically significant improvement in skin disease severity in the turmeric/curcumin treatment groups compared with control groups.” Some of the “skin diseases” observed in the studies include acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema.

While all of that information is encouraging, Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil isn’t necessarily meant to treat chronic skin conditions – it’s meant to help you glow. Which it does, thanks in part to its other headlining ingredient- vitamin C.

“Vitamin C decreases the effects of photo damage from the sun, resulting in a brighter, less wrinkled, and a more youthful appearance,” Dr. Jeaneen A. Chappell, a board certified dermatologist, tells Business Insider. “It has also been shown to increase skin hydration and stimulate collagen.”

But before you go thinking that any vitamin C skin-care product will make good on these promises, it’s important to note that most forms of vitamin C are highly unstable – meaning that they break down when exposed to direct sunlight and don’t stay potent for long. To this end, Sunday Riley employs a form of vitamin C known as THD ascorbate, which dermatologists say is more stable and thus, more useful in your skin-care routine.

“THD ascorbate is lipid-soluble as well, meaning it penetrates the skin easier than its counterpart – l-ascorbate,” Dr. Chappell says; explaining that l-ascorbate, while more commonly used in serums, is water soluble and therefore only affects the surface of the skin since the skin’s barrier is made up of hard-to-penetrate oils and lipids.

Rounding out the formulation are chamomile extract (which tames inflammation), ginger root (to help fight the aging effects of pollution), red raspberry seed oil (known for its moisture-boosting properties), and cranberry seed oil (full of plumping, hydrating omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids).

That lineup of superfoods is impressive, but my favorite thing about this facial oil is its versatility. It can either fully replace your usual oil, or be used as a sort of “booster” to give your go-to serum or oil a little extra luster. I’ve personally been combining two to three drops of Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil with my current favorite oil (the ILLUUM Transforming All Purpose Oil) every morning and night, and like I said, the radiance is real.

While turmeric doesn’t carry any notable skin-care risks, vitamin C is pretty potent, so if you have sensitive skin, you may want to start small with application – one or two times a week – and work your way up. The ingredient also makes skin more sensitive to sunlight, so always follow up with SPF.

That being said, everyone’s skin reacts differently to different ingredients. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately. On the same note, because everyone’s skin reacts differently, it’s impossible to say whether your glow will measure up to mine. (I mean, no offense. Just being honest.) But if you’re looking for a way to level-up your luminosity, Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is a good place to start.