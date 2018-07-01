Trump’s Supreme Court pick, the brewing trade war, and calls to abolish ICE: Here are the highlights that matter from Sunday’s political shows

source Screenshots via Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC

The brewing trade war, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, calls to abolish ICE, and a July summit between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin were featured in comments on this week’s Sunday political shows.

Here are the highlights:

Trump’s Fox interview addressed the trade war, his upcoming Supreme Court pick, and Democrats’ push to abolish ICE

caption President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo. source Screenshot via Fox News

How the trade war with US allies is justified: “The European Union is possibly as bad as China…I love those countries, Germany, and all of the countries. Scotland. … But they treat us very badly. They treat us very unfairly.”

Harley-Davidson’s move to overseas production: “They’re going to take a big hit … the people that are buying Harley Davidson, they don’t want it built in another country.”

Calls to abolish ICE: “You get rid of ICE, you’re going to have a country that you’re going to be afraid to walk out of your house.”

Getting Democrat support for his upcoming Supreme Court pick: “It’s probably going to be vicious. The other side, all they can do it obstruct and resist. Their whole thing is ‘resist’, and maybe someday we’ll be able to get along with the other side, but right now it’s only resist. All they want to do is stop things from happening, so it’s going to be hard, but I think it’s going to actually go very quickly if I pick the right person.”

Democrats’ criticism of his administration: “I hope the other side realizes that they better just take it easy. Some of the language used, some of the words used, even some of the radical ideas, I really think they’re very bad for the country. I think they’re actually dangerous for the country.”

Collins says a SCOTUS pick who has said they will overturn Roe v. Wade ‘will not be acceptable’

caption Sen. Susan Collins appeared on ABC’S “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union” this Sunday. source Screenshot via ABC Twitter

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Sunday she would not support Trump’s Supreme Court nominee if they said they would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Collins, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” that the 1973 decision establishing basic grounds for American women’s abortion access should be off-limits for Trump’s pick.

“A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me, because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don’t want to see a judge have,” Collins said. “That would indicate to me a failure to respect precedent.”

Graham says Trump’s SCOTUS pick should respect precedent

caption Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. source Screenshot via NBC

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who reminded viewers in the interview that he is antiabortion, doubled down on the importance of a court nominee who would respect the precedent set by Roe v. Wade that has been reaffirmed “in many different ways” since.

“You don’t overturn precedent unless there’s a good reason,” Graham said. “I would tell my pro-life friends: you can be pro-life and conservative, but you can also believe in stare decisis,” the legal term for precedent.

Bolton says Trump will address Russian election influence at the upcoming Putin summit

caption National security adviser John Bolton appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. source Screenshot via CBS

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton commented on Trump’s recently announced summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin after his meeting at the Kremlin last week, where he appeared to do an about-face on Russian election interference.

“President Putin said, through a translator, of course, but what he said was, ‘There was no meddling in 2016 by the Russian state’,” Bolton said on “Face the Nation.”

“So I think it still raises the question. I think the president will want to have a conversation about this and say we don’t want to see meddling in the 2018 election,” he added.

Duckworth says she won’t join the call to abolish ICE

caption Sen. Tammy Duckworth appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. source Screenshot via CNN

Sen. Tammy Duckworth responded to the rising calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency with a warning on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

“You abolish ICE now, you still have the president with the same failed policies,” Duckworth said. “Whatever you replace it with is just going to still reflect what this president wants to do.”

She continued: “I think there’s a lot of other things we can do before we get to that point, first of which – you have got someone in the White House who has these policies which are horrendous, which he still hasn’t fixed.” “Families are still separated. Children are still in cages. Nursing babies are still separated from their moms,” Duckworth said, referring to the thousands of children separated at the US-Mexico border under Trump’s zero-tolerance policy who have still not been reunited with their families.

