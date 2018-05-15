The 33 richest people on earth

Rosie Fitzmaurice, Business Insider US
Jeff Bezos is the third wealthiest man on the planet, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2018.

Axel Springer/Business Insider

The Sunday Times has published its much-anticipated Sunday Times Rich List for 2018, which ranks the wealthiest people in Britain, as well as the rest of the world – and it gives readers a sneak peek into the net worth of some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, self-made billionaires, and family groups.

Scroll down for the 33 wealthiest people on earth, ranked in ascending order by net worth:

33. The Persson family: Net Worth — £22.9 billion ($31.0 billion). Stefan Persson, chairman of H&M, owns a 29% stake in the company, which was founded by his father Erling.

Stefan Persson, chairman of Hennes & Mauritz, is seen in Stockholm
Scanpix Sweden/Reuters

32. The Johnson family: Net Worth — £23 billion ($31.1 billion). The most famous of the Johnson heirs is Woody, the owner of the New York Jets who is currently serving as US ambassador to the UK.

Woody Johnson
Getty/Dan Kitwood

31. Georg Schaeffler & Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann: Net Worth — £23.4 billion ($31.7 billion). Georg and his mother Maria-Elisabeth own German automotive parts maker Schaeffler.

REUTERS/Daniel Karmann

30. The Pritzker family: Net Worth — £23.6 billion ($31.9 billion). There are 11 billionaire heirs in the Pritzker family, who are most well-known for owning the Hyatt hotel chain.

Penny Pritzker, pictured, was the US Secretary of Commerce from 2013 to 2017.
Reuters/Stringer

29. Lord (David) Thomson of Fleet and family: Net Worth — £24.5 billion ($33.2 billion). Thomson and his family control a media and publishing empire. He is the chairman of Thomson Reuters.

Reuters/JP Moczulski

28. R Budi & Michael Hartono: Net Worth — £25.3 billion ($34.2 billion). The Hartono brothers inherited tobacco company Djarum from their father but now get a large chunk of their fortune from their investment in Bank Central Asia.

The Djarum logo can be seen in the background of the men’s singles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Reuters

27. Li Ka-shing: Net Worth — £25.9 billion ($35.0 billion). Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, recently announced his retirement from running CK Hutchison.

Li Ka-shing
Reuters

26. Gérard Mulliez and family: Net Worth — £26.4 billion ($35.7 billion). Mulliez is the founder of French retail group Auchan.

25. Axel Dumas & the Hermès family: Net Worth — £27.1 billion ($36.7 billion). Dumas is the CEO of French fashion house Hermès.

Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto

24. Steve Ballmer: Net Worth — £28.4 billion ($38.4 billion). Ballmer was the CEO of Microsoft from January 2000 to February 2014.

Steve Ballmer
Business Insider

23. Sheldon Adelson: Net Worth — £28.5 billion ($38.6 billion). Adelson is the founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, America’s largest casino company.

22. Jack Ma: Net Worth — £28.9 billion ($39.1 billion). The Chinese tech billionaire is the founder and executive chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

Ruben Sprich/Reuters

21. The Reimann family: Net Worth — £29 billion ($39.3 billion). The investment arm of Germany’s wealthy Reimann family, JAB, owns brands like Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee, and Panera Bread.

Facebook/Krispy Kreme

20. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and family: Net Worth — £31.5 billion ($42.6 billion). Bettencourt is the richest woman in France since the death of her mother Liliane last year. She is the principal shareholder in L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company.

19. Mukesh and Anil Ambani: Net Worth — £31.7 billion ($42.9 billion). Mukesh runs refining, petrochemicals, oil, gas and textiles at Reliance Industries, while Anil oversees telecommunications, asset management, entertainment and power generation.

Mukesh Ambani.
Reuters/Amit Dave

18. Pony Ma Huateng: Net Worth — £33.6 billion ($45.5 billion). Ma, the richest man in China, is the founder, president, CEO, and executive board member of Tencent.

Bobby Yip/Reuters

17. Susanne Klatten & Stefan Quandt: Net Worth — £34.1 billion ($46.2 billion). The daughter and son of the late Herbert Quandt own a combined stake in BMW of around 45%.

16. Sergey Brin: Net Worth — £34.8 billion ($47.1 billion). The Russian American computer scientist co-founded tech giant Google.

Ruben Sprich/Reuters

15. Larry Page: Net Worth — £35.2 billion ($47.6 billion). Page is the co-founder of Google.

Kimberly White/Getty Images

14. The Kamprad family: Net Worth — £36.1 billion ($48.9 billion). The late Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad left behind three sons and an adopted daughter.

The logo of IKEA is seen above a store in Voesendorf
Thomson Reuters

13. Michael Bloomberg: Net Worth — £37 billion ($50 billion). Michael is the founder, owner and CEO of the huge global financial services, mass media, and software company Bloomberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

12. Karl & Theo Albrecht Jr & Beate Heister: Net Worth — £41 billion ($55.5 billion). Germany’s Karl Albrecht founded the discount supermarket chain Aldi with his brother Theo.

source
Flickr/ Brandon King

11. Larry Ellison: Net Worth — £43.3 billion ($58.6 billion). Ellison is the founder and chairman of the international giant Oracle.

Oracle executive chairman and CTO Larry Ellison
Oracle

10. Carlos Slim Helu: Net Worth — £49.7 billion ($67.3 billion). Self-made billionaire and telecoms magnate Slim is also Mexico’s richest man.

Jorje Adorno

9. Amancio Ortega: Net Worth — £51.9 billion ($70.3 billion). Ortega opened the first Zara store in 1975 and later incorporated the chain into holding company Inditex, of which he owns 59%.

Getty Images / Xurxo Lobato

8. The Mars family: Net Worth — £52.4 billion ($70.9 billion). The world’s biggest confectioner, Mars, is still owned by descendants of Frank C. Mars, headed by Jacqueline (pictured below).

The family is now headed by his grandchildren Jacqueline (pictured) 78, and John, 82, and the four daughters of their brother Forrest Jr, who died in 2016: Marijke, Pamela, Valerie and Victoria.
source
Ron Sachs – Pool via Getty Images

7. Mark Zuckerberg: Net Worth — £52.6 billion ($71.2 billion). Zuckerberg is the chairman, CEO, and cofounder of social networking giant Facebook.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

6. Bernard Arnault and family: Net Worth — £53.3 billion ($72.2 billion). Arnault is the Chairman and CEO of luxury goods company, LVMH.

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

5. Warren Buffett: Net Worth — £62.2 billion ($84.2 billion). Buffett is the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in which he holds an 18% stake.

4. Bill Gates: Net Worth — £66.7 billion ($90.3 billion). Gates made his fortune cofounding PC software company Microsoft.

Bill Gates speaking at an event in Washington, 2014.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

3. Jeff Bezos: Net Worth — £83 billion ($112.4 billion). Bezps is the founder, chairman, and CEO of online shopping retailer Amazon.

Axel Springer/Business Insider

2. Charles & David Koch: Net Worth — £88.9 billion ($120.3 billion). Charles is chairman and CEO of US firm Koch Industries, while David is vice president.

YouTube still, Reuters

1. The Walton family: Net worth — £128.9 billion ($174.5 billion). The American family are the founders of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart.