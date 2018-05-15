The 33 richest people on earth

- source
The Sunday Times has published its much-anticipated Sunday Times Rich List for 2018, which ranks the wealthiest people in Britain, as well as the rest of the world – and it gives readers a sneak peek into the net worth of some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, self-made billionaires, and family groups.
Scroll down for the 33 wealthiest people on earth, ranked in ascending order by net worth:
33. The Persson family: Net Worth — £22.9 billion ($31.0 billion). Stefan Persson, chairman of H&M, owns a 29% stake in the company, which was founded by his father Erling.
32. The Johnson family: Net Worth — £23 billion ($31.1 billion). The most famous of the Johnson heirs is Woody, the owner of the New York Jets who is currently serving as US ambassador to the UK.
31. Georg Schaeffler & Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann: Net Worth — £23.4 billion ($31.7 billion). Georg and his mother Maria-Elisabeth own German automotive parts maker Schaeffler.
30. The Pritzker family: Net Worth — £23.6 billion ($31.9 billion). There are 11 billionaire heirs in the Pritzker family, who are most well-known for owning the Hyatt hotel chain.
29. Lord (David) Thomson of Fleet and family: Net Worth — £24.5 billion ($33.2 billion). Thomson and his family control a media and publishing empire. He is the chairman of Thomson Reuters.
28. R Budi & Michael Hartono: Net Worth — £25.3 billion ($34.2 billion). The Hartono brothers inherited tobacco company Djarum from their father but now get a large chunk of their fortune from their investment in Bank Central Asia.
27. Li Ka-shing: Net Worth — £25.9 billion ($35.0 billion). Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, recently announced his retirement from running CK Hutchison.
26. Gérard Mulliez and family: Net Worth — £26.4 billion ($35.7 billion). Mulliez is the founder of French retail group Auchan.
25. Axel Dumas & the Hermès family: Net Worth — £27.1 billion ($36.7 billion). Dumas is the CEO of French fashion house Hermès.
24. Steve Ballmer: Net Worth — £28.4 billion ($38.4 billion). Ballmer was the CEO of Microsoft from January 2000 to February 2014.
23. Sheldon Adelson: Net Worth — £28.5 billion ($38.6 billion). Adelson is the founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, America’s largest casino company.
22. Jack Ma: Net Worth — £28.9 billion ($39.1 billion). The Chinese tech billionaire is the founder and executive chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.
21. The Reimann family: Net Worth — £29 billion ($39.3 billion). The investment arm of Germany’s wealthy Reimann family, JAB, owns brands like Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee, and Panera Bread.
20. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and family: Net Worth — £31.5 billion ($42.6 billion). Bettencourt is the richest woman in France since the death of her mother Liliane last year. She is the principal shareholder in L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company.
19. Mukesh and Anil Ambani: Net Worth — £31.7 billion ($42.9 billion). Mukesh runs refining, petrochemicals, oil, gas and textiles at Reliance Industries, while Anil oversees telecommunications, asset management, entertainment and power generation.
18. Pony Ma Huateng: Net Worth — £33.6 billion ($45.5 billion). Ma, the richest man in China, is the founder, president, CEO, and executive board member of Tencent.
17. Susanne Klatten & Stefan Quandt: Net Worth — £34.1 billion ($46.2 billion). The daughter and son of the late Herbert Quandt own a combined stake in BMW of around 45%.
16. Sergey Brin: Net Worth — £34.8 billion ($47.1 billion). The Russian American computer scientist co-founded tech giant Google.
15. Larry Page: Net Worth — £35.2 billion ($47.6 billion). Page is the co-founder of Google.
14. The Kamprad family: Net Worth — £36.1 billion ($48.9 billion). The late Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad left behind three sons and an adopted daughter.
13. Michael Bloomberg: Net Worth — £37 billion ($50 billion). Michael is the founder, owner and CEO of the huge global financial services, mass media, and software company Bloomberg.
12. Karl & Theo Albrecht Jr & Beate Heister: Net Worth — £41 billion ($55.5 billion). Germany’s Karl Albrecht founded the discount supermarket chain Aldi with his brother Theo.
11. Larry Ellison: Net Worth — £43.3 billion ($58.6 billion). Ellison is the founder and chairman of the international giant Oracle.
10. Carlos Slim Helu: Net Worth — £49.7 billion ($67.3 billion). Self-made billionaire and telecoms magnate Slim is also Mexico’s richest man.
9. Amancio Ortega: Net Worth — £51.9 billion ($70.3 billion). Ortega opened the first Zara store in 1975 and later incorporated the chain into holding company Inditex, of which he owns 59%.
8. The Mars family: Net Worth — £52.4 billion ($70.9 billion). The world’s biggest confectioner, Mars, is still owned by descendants of Frank C. Mars, headed by Jacqueline (pictured below).
7. Mark Zuckerberg: Net Worth — £52.6 billion ($71.2 billion). Zuckerberg is the chairman, CEO, and cofounder of social networking giant Facebook.
6. Bernard Arnault and family: Net Worth — £53.3 billion ($72.2 billion). Arnault is the Chairman and CEO of luxury goods company, LVMH.
5. Warren Buffett: Net Worth — £62.2 billion ($84.2 billion). Buffett is the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in which he holds an 18% stake.
4. Bill Gates: Net Worth — £66.7 billion ($90.3 billion). Gates made his fortune cofounding PC software company Microsoft.
3. Jeff Bezos: Net Worth — £83 billion ($112.4 billion). Bezps is the founder, chairman, and CEO of online shopping retailer Amazon.
2. Charles & David Koch: Net Worth — £88.9 billion ($120.3 billion). Charles is chairman and CEO of US firm Koch Industries, while David is vice president.
1. The Walton family: Net worth — £128.9 billion ($174.5 billion). The American family are the founders of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart.