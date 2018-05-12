RANKED: Britain’s millionaire entrepreneurs under the age of 30

caption Their young and rich. source Unsplash / Nik MacMillan

LONDON – The Sunday Times’ “Rich List,” the British paper’s annual ranking of the 1,000 richest individuals in the country, will be released Sunday.

The paper has shared select rankings ahead of time, including a breakdown of the richest young entrepreneurs in Britain under the age of 30. Their combined wealth is £230 million.

Robert Watts, the compiler of the “Rich List” said, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

“Several of these entrepreneurs cut their teeth while still in their teens and were born after the first Rich List was published in 1989. Their stories underline how GCSEs, A-Levels and degrees are not the only route to success.

“Technology has made it is easier than ever before for young men and women to start up their own company. A laptop, mobile, imagination and determination can be all you need to build a strong business – and one that can now attract customers from all over the world.”

7. Ben and Sean Saxby — £16 million

Name: Ben and Sean Saxby.

Age: Ben, 29, Sean, 26

Net worth: £16 million

Company: MJS Construction

Industry: Construction

The Saxby brothers have a combined fortune of £16 million. They run and own nearly a third of MJS Construction, a Cambridgeshire construction firm which specialises in groundwork and reinforced concrete.

7. Akshay Ruparelia — £16 million

Name: Akshay Ruparelia

Age: 19

Net worth: £16 million

Company: Doorsteps

Industry: Property

Ruparelia is the youngest person on the list. He set up Harrow-based online estate agent Doorsteps 18 months ago, selling properties for as little as £99, using a £7,000 loan from members of his family. The operation now employs more than 25 people and has about 2,000 properties on its books. Ruparelia owns 97% of the business, making him worth £16 million.

6. Nick D’Aloisio— £20 million

Name: Nick D’Aloisio.

Age: 22

Net worth: £20 million

Company: Summly

Industry: Internet

D’Aloisio sold his news app Summly to Yahoo for $30 million when he was just 17 years old. He is currently reading philosophy and computer studies at the University of Oxford and was an investor in DeepMind. He is also fundraising for a new project called Sphere Knowledge, which helps users find and chat to experts on a wide range of topics.

5. Carl Hartley — £23 million

Name: Carl Hartley

Age: 30

Net worth: £23 million

Company: Tom Hartley

Industry: Car sales

Hartley runs one of the country’s best-known supercar dealerships, which was set up by his father Tom in 1980.

4. Amy Mason and Tom Makin — £25 million

Name: Amy Mason and Tom Makin

Age: Amy, 29, and Tom, 28

Net worth: £25 million

Company: Footasylum

Industry: Retail

Siblings Mason and Tom Makin each have a 7.47% stake in shoe retailer Footasylum, which was cofounded by their father David Makin. With more than 65 stores, Footasylum has a market capitalisation of £165 million.

3. Joshua Stevens — £30 million

Name: Joshua Stevens

Age: 29

Net worth: £30 million

Company: One Retail Group

Industry: Retail

One Retail Group owns six consumer brands including Pro Breeze household appliances and outdoor equipment label Active Era. Profits doubled to £3.3 million last year on sales of nearly £14 million. Stevens fully owns the Hampstead-based business.

2. Jack Cator — £45 million

Name: Jack Cator

Age: 29

Net worth: £45 million

Company: HideMyAss!

Industry: Software

Cator created virtual private-network HideMyAss! to bypass school online filters when he was just 16. Ten years later, in 2015, he sold the company for £40 million.

1. Alex Loven — £55 million

Name: Alex Loven

Age: 30

Net worth: £55 million

Company: Net World Sports

Industry: Retail

Loven set up Net World Sports in 2009 after buying a cricket bat on eBay, then writing to the supplier to find out what the wholesale price was. His business made profits of £5 million on nearly £20 million of sales in 2016-17. Loven owns 99% of the company, which sells over 100,000 football goals a year.