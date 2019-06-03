Sundown Marathon apologises for late flag-off and lack of water supplies during this year’s night run

The organiser said that the delay was due to an unforeseen obstruction on route which had to be cleared to ensure the safety of the runners. Singapore Press Holdings

The OSIM Sundown Marathon is one of the most anticipated running events of the year. But this year’s run was marred by issues from a late flag-off to a lack of water.

The organiser of the June 1 race acknowledged in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 2) that there was a delay to the flag-off, which affected runners of the 21.1km half-marathon and 42.195km full-marathon.

“The delay was due to an unforeseen obstruction on route which had to be cleared to ensure the safety of the runners. The race was flagged off once the route was cleared and additional post-race shuttle services were provided to cater to the delay,” Sundown Marathon said.

The organiser also attributed the lack of water supplies at three hydration stations along the route to logistical issues of the deployment of water.

“Upon being alerted of the issue, we dispatched additional supplies of water immediately to the affected hydration stations. Unfortunately, the new supplies did not reach the hydration stations and runners in time,” it said.

Apologising to participants, the organiser also said it would look into the situation and prevent it from happening again in the future.

However, the explanation was not enough to appease many disappointed runners, who were upset at the poor management of the event.

Congestion was another issue raised by annoyed participants. According to one runner, participants from the half and full marathon categories were flagged off at the same time, causing the route to become jammed.

Additionally, some alleged that the signs informing runners of water points and u-turns were inaccurate.

However, there were a few who appreciated the organiser’s prompt apology and honesty in admitting their mistakes.

This is the 12th year the Sundown marathon has been held in Singapore. According to the organiser, close to 25,000 took part in this year’s run, which was flagged off at the F1 Pit building.

