Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT”) Welcomes Dah Sing Bank as Anchor Tenant at Sunlight Tower

Renowned financial institution to further bolster tenant profile of the flagship property

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 August 2019 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) is delighted to announce that it has secured a new long term lease agreement for its flagship office property situated at 248 Queen’s Road East (currently named “Sunlight Tower“) with Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSBL“), one of the most established local banking institutions in Hong Kong. Upon lease commencement in October 2020, DSBL will become the anchor tenant of the flagship property, taking up a total gross rentable area (“GRA“) of approximately 81,000 sq. ft., or 22% of total GRA. The Manager has agreed to change the building name to “Dah Sing Financial Centre” with effect from lease commencement (or at a later date as mutually agreed).

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, commented, “We welcome DSBL as our prospective anchor tenant at Sunlight Tower, which clearly demonstrates the quality of our award winning property. This partnership, which bolsters the tenant profile of the property, also exemplifies the trend and momentum of office decentralization which is beneficial to Sunlight REIT given the strategic locations of its office portfolio. ”





About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight REIT (Stock Code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds) (the “Trust Deed“) and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of approximately 1.2 million sq. ft. The office properties are located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung Wan/Central, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North Point. The retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long, as well as in urban areas with high population density.





About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (恒基兆業地產有限公司); its responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT in the sole interest of the unitholders in accordance with the Trust Deed.





