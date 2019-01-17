Sunny Beach, a resort that skirts Bulgaria’s Black Sea, is the cheapest place to travel in 2019. These photos will make you want to book your vacation there.

caption The Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer report, created by Post Office, named Sunny Beach as the cheapest travel destination in 2019. source Lyudvig Aristarhovich/Shutterstock

Each year, the UK-based site Post Office releases its Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer report.

The report analyzes the prices of essential items, such as food, drinks, and sunscreen, in 42 resorts and cities worldwide.

According to its most recent report, the cheapest place to travel in 2019 will be Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

The seaside resort is home to luxurious hotels, thrilling water parks, historic towns, and inexpensive food.

Bulgaria might not be at the top of your travel bucket list, but, according to the UK-based Post Office, it should be.

For its annual Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer report, Post Office analyzed the prices of essential travel items such as food and sunscreen in 42 destinations around the world. The site then named the most cost-efficient travel spots of the year.

At the top of this year’s list is Sunny Beach, Bulgaria. Not only are items at the resort inexpensive, but the location also has plenty of attractions to offer. From beautiful beaches to daring theme parks, these photos of Sunny Beach might make you want to vacation there.

This Bulgarian resort isn’t your standard vacation spot.

caption An overview of Sunny Beach doesn’t even show the entire resort. source LedyX/Shutterstock

Instead, Sunny Beach is practically its own city. The resort is home to a bunch of luxurious hotels, as well as attractions for a wide range of travelers.

Unsurprisingly, the resort is most well-known for its beaches.

caption The Beachfront is popular with tourists. source Lyudvig Aristarhovich/Shutterstock

Located along the Black Sea, Sunny Beach is surrounded by tons of separate beaches, including Irakli and Pomorie. But to enjoy the sun and sand while at the resort, beachgoers will want to head to the destination’s beachfront.

According to The Crazy Tourist, Beachfront visitors have the option to rent parasols, enjoy seaside bars, or jump on bouncy castles. Of course, simply relaxing is an option too.

Bulgaria can get extremely hot in the summer, so it’s best to stay hydrated. Thankfully, mineral water is sold at the resort for as little as 49¢, according to Post Office.

But if relaxing indoors is more your style, Sunny Beach has plenty of spas and Turkish baths available.

caption Indoor pools allow you to enjoy the water without baking in the sun. source Ewa Goc/Foursquare

One place to indulge in spa services is at the Erma Spa. Located in the center of the Sunny Beach resort, the spa offers everything from cosmetic treatments to cold baths.

The location has also recieved tons of rave reviews on Trip Advisor, with some visitors calling it “excellent” and “the best one in Sunny Beach.”

You can also check out the resort’s Action Aquapark, which is ideal for travelers of all ages.

caption The park has over 30 attractions. source Andrei Bortnikau/Shutterstock

Action Aquapark stretches 36 acres, and is filled with everything from high-speed slides to a 1,000-foot-long lazy river.

Being in the sun all day, you’ll want some sunscreen. If you forget to pack some, the resort often sell bottles for as cheap as $3.06, according to Post Office.

Read more: RANKED: The 19 cheapest holiday destinations in the world right now

At night, make sure to visit Luna Park for an evening full of carnival rides and games.

caption The Ferris Wheel, among other rides, is lit up brightly in the evening. source Petia_is/Shutterstock

Similar to the resort’s water park, Trip Advisor users have said that there are activities for all ages at this theme park.

As seen on the location’s Facebook page, some of the attractions include a small, caterpillar-themed ride for children, and higher-speed roller coasters for adults.

Afterwards, you’ll want to check out Sunny Beach’s late-night options.

caption The Cacao Beach club is perfecting for lounging in the daytime and partying at night. source Cacao Beach Club/Foursquare

The Sunny Beach party scene is growing in popularity – the resort’s most popular bar-crawl company, Sunny Beach Party Crew, was even featured on a television show called “What Happens in Sunny Beach,” according to The Sun.

Arguably the best part about the resort’s clubs and lounges is that drinks are surprisingly affordable. According to Post Office, glasses of wine usually cost about $1.54, and bottles of beer can be even cheaper, typically retailing for 74¢.

And don’t worry about splurging on dinner in Sunny Beach, as meals are generally inexpensive.

caption A meal of cabbage salad and porridge at Cascadas, a restaurant in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria. source Shutterstock.com

According to the 2018 Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer report, an average three-course meal in Sunny Beach can cost as little as $34.28.

Not only does that price cover two people, but it also generally includes two bottles of house wine.

Fans of shopping and sightseeing will love the historic town of Nesebar.

caption Pick up some souvenirs while you’re there. source Cpifbg13/Shutterstock

While visiting Sunny Beach, most travelers also make a point to stop by Nesebar, a 3,000-year-old town just outside of the resort.

Nesebar has some stunning architecture to see.

caption The Church of Saint Sofia in Nesebar, Bulgaria. source Lyudvig Aristarhovich/Shutterstock

Filled with traditional architecture, cobblestone roads, and classic churches, the town is most widely known for its rich history. Still, there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy, such as shopping and mini golf.

But technically, you never have to leave your hotel to have a good time.

caption Guests at Sunny Beach’s Hotel Baikal can enjoy a huge swimming pool. source Petia_is/Shutterstock

Because Sunny Beach is such a large resort, there are plenty of places to stay. Of course, each location differs in price and amenities, but locations such as the Hotel Baikal (pictured above) and the Chaika Beach Hotel have pools for guests.

And if you’re in need of a quick refreshment, you can expect to find a variety of inexpensive beverages at your hotel. According to Post Office, both coffee and soda are generally sold for 92¢ per bottle or cup at Sunny Beach.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.