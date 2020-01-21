Sunrise SKYWALKS launched for one weekend only to celebrate Lunar New Year from Sydney’s ultimate viewpoint

Take Lunar New Year celebrations to new heights with a Sydney Tower Eye sunrise SKYWALK and more





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 21 January 2020 – Get ready to set your alarm clock, because for one weekend only – Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January — Sydney Tower Eye will host a series of sunrise and early morning SKYWALK sessions to bring in the Year of the Rat (otherwise known as ‘Yang’) which symbolises the beginning of a new day!





The first 90 minute Sunrise SKYWALK kicks off at 5.30am and will offer guests the ultimate viewpoint of Sydney’s spectacular sunrise. Step out onto the outdoor platform at the crack of dawn whilst the city below sleeps, and absorb 360-degree views of Sydney and beyond as the first rays of sun emerge, making for the ultimate photo opportunity. You’ll also be joined by Caishen, the Chinese God of Fortune, who is said to bring good luck and wealth for the new year to the people he encounters.





Early morning SKYWALKS following at 6.00am, 7.30am and 8.00am promise to set the tone for the day ahead as you start your day on a high.





PLUS, the first 100 people to book in their SKYWALK during the Lunar New Year weekend will receive a limited edition LNY 2020 red cap as a memoir of their unique experience. Complementary Chinese tea will also be served to SKYWALK guests on the Observation Deck at the end of the experience. There’s limited spots available, so be sure to book online and secure your spot.





For those looking for a sky-high experience without the adrenalin rush, Lunar New Year celebrations continue indoors as the Observation Deck transforms from the 18th January — 2nd February to bring in the Lunar New Year with free activities, photo opportunities and giveaways for all:





Kick off your visit with good fortune with complementary lucky candy and fortune cookies with your ticket purchase on-site.

Meet and greet the God of Fortune during select times on the Observation Deck. Capture your holiday photo together against the stunning Sydney backdrop and receive your blessing of prosperity for the year ahead!

Test your fortune for the New Year with complementary red envelopes being gifted to guests from the 25th of January containing retail discounts and more.

This Lunar New Year, there’s something for everyone to experience at Sydney’s ultimate viewpoint.





For more information and to book your Sunrise or Early Morning SKYWALK, visit www.sydneytowereye.com.au





EVENT DETAILS:

What: Lunar New Year SKYWALK

When: These special 90-minute LNY experiences will take place on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January at:

5.30am — Sunrise SKYWALK

6.00am

7.30am

8.00am

Usual SKYWALK sessions still apply, running between 10am — 6pm daily.

Price: $88 per person for 5.30am sunrise SKYWALK. $80 per person for early morning sessions (6.00am, 7.30am, 8.00am)

To book: https://www.sydneytowereye.com.au/tickets/sunrise-skywalk-tickets/





What: Sky High Lunar New Year Celebrations on Observation Deck

When: Onsite activity from 18th January — 2nd February

Meet and Greets with Caishen, the God of Wealth:

18th — 23th January: 4-7pm

24th — 28th January: 12-6pm

29th — 31st Jan January 4-7pm

1st — 2nd February: 12-6pm

Price: Free with entry. Adult from $23.20. Child from $16. Book online and save.

More info: https://www.sydneytowereye.com.au/news/sky-high-lunar-new-year-at-sydney-tower-eye/







