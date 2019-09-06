Sunway Medical Centre opens new hospital in Sunway Velocity

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 6 September 2019 – The latest Sunway Medical Centre facility has opened its doors in the integrated development of Sunway Velocity.





Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMVC) is a comprehensive tertiary care private hospital which will provide a range of facilities, amenities and services to the Cheras and KL South communities. These include inpatient and outpatient care, 24-hour emergency services, various physician specialist clinics and diagnostic imaging facilities, as well as medical and surgical capabilities.





This hospital (estimated cost RM320 million) with an area size of 33,000 square metres has a designed capacity of 240 beds, 77 consultation suites, six operating theatres and a catheterisation laboratory. SMCV is also equipped with a UPS system and reserve generator for uninterrupted power supply.





Its team of consultants and surgeons includes cardiologists, gastroenterologist, gynaecologist, ophthalmologists, orthopaedics and paediatricians, most of whom will run specialist clinics from 8.30am to 5.00pm on weekdays and 8.30am to 1.00pm on Saturdays. The hospital’s emergency medical services include an ambulance service and CPR guidance via telephone.





Construction of this new hospital began in May 2017 and was completed in June 2019. The medical centre is part of the Sunway Group’s extensive expansion plans for healthcare and one of Sunway Velocity’s five key components of retail, healthcare, residential, hospitality, education and commercial.





“Sunway Medical Centre Velocity hopes to make a significant difference in healthcare in the KL South area and we are pleased to be able to provide the Cheras community and its surrounding neighbourhoods easier access to Sunway Medical’s specialty services,” said Choo Voon Chee, the chief executive officer of Sunway Medical Centre Velocity.





“Sunway Medical is commited to bringing quality medical care to Malaysian neighbourhoods and we look forward to serving our local communities and providing them with the assistance and care they require,” he added.





Sunway Medical Centre is one of the leading private medical centres in the region and is an Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) accredited private hospital. Its teams of dedicated personnel including medical consultants, professional allied health staff as well as trained and dedicated nursing staff are the backbone of the medical group.





The 23-acre (9.3-hectare) Sunway Velocity development is the only new integrated development of its kind within KL South to encapsulate the five key components of retail, healthcare, residential, hospitality, education and commercial. It is situated 3km from the KL City Centre and is linked to the Maluri LRT and MRT stations. A convenient location close to KLCC, Bukit Bintang, Golden Triangle, IKEA Cheras, Royal Selangor Golf Club and AEON Maluri, Sunway Velocity has access to major roads, highways and other facilities.





Sunway Medical Centre Velocity is located at Lingkaran SV, Sunway Velocity. For enquiries, please contact +603 9772 9191 or email smcv-enquiry@sunway.com.my. For more information on Sunway Medical Centre Velocity, visit www.sunwaymedical.com/velocity (Facebook: Sunway Medical Velocity).





About Sunway Medical Centre Velocity

Sunway Medical Centre Velocity is situated in the township of Sunway Velocity. The hospital offers comprehensive tertiary healthcare services with designed capacity of 240 beds, 77 consultant suites and six operating theatres. Its range of medical services include facilities and advanced medical technologies for outpatient and inpatient specialty care, health and wellness programmes and 24-hour emergency services.





Sunway Medical Centre is affiliated with the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia, University of Cambridge, Royal Papworth Hospital and Harvard Medical School to further meet the demands of clinical care, education and research.





www.sunwaymedical.com/velocity