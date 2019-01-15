You can stream the Super Bowl online for free — here’s how

Super Bowl LIII is on Sunday, February 3. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It’s possible to stream the game online from your phone, tablet, browser, Roku TV, or Chromecast from the CBS or Yahoo apps.

There are also Super Bowl streaming options for football fans living outside the United States.

Read all of Business Insider’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.

It’s easy to stream the Super Bowl even if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.

It’s airing on CBS over-the-air and it’s also going to be available through CBS All Access, an online streaming service.

Click here to watch in your browser.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month, but it offers one week trials for free – enough time to stream the Super Bowl. Just don’t forget to cancel after the big game if you don’t want to be charged for the next month.

The game kicks off on Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can also stream the game through the CBS All Access app for iPhones, iPads, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, Roku, and Xbox. You can also watch through the Yahoo Sports app.

The CBS streams are US-only. If you live in the UK, streams will be available from BBC and Sky Sports. In Canada, it will be aired on CTV, and available through the CTV Go app. The NFL will also host radio streams in various foreign languages.

The matchup hasn’t been finalized yet, but it will feature either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs representing the AFC against either the LA Rams or the New Orleans Saints from the NFC.