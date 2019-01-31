The NFL’s official shop has all the Super Bowl gear you’ll want to wear on game day — and you can still order in time

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source NFL Shop

The Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams takes place this Sunday, February 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

People across the world will be gathering at Super Bowl parties to watch the game and enjoy the festivities surrounding the event.

Regardless of who you are rooting for, make sure that you show up to your party dressed to impress by getting some official Super Bowl gear before Sunday from the online NFL Shop.

While only two teams play in the Super Bowl, the game itself is watched by millions of people all across the country.

Super Bowl parties have become their own event, with people gorging on infinitely layered dips, Olympic swimming pools of guacamole, and dangerous amounts chicken wings. Plus, because gambling is now an inherent aspect of watching sports, squares boards and prop bets are now commonplace at the parties, making the on-field spectacle must-see TV.

New England fans should have already budgeted funds for division and conference championship shirts, hats, and hoodies at the beginning of the season, while Los Angeles devotees should capitalize on their moment, because, as you know, one bad call and your dreams can vanish quicker than the velocity of a Gronk Spike.

Be the one who turn heads at your Super Bowl party by rocking some of this official gear from the NFL Shop; just make sure you don’t spill any buffalo sauce on it.

This team gear should arrive in time for the big game if you order before the end of the day on Thursday, January 31.

Stay neutral and celebrate the game with this long-sleeve T-shirt.

source Fanatics Branded

If you don’t have a horse in this race, but still want to feel festive, there are plenty of neutral Super Bowl-themed shirts you can don.

Don a New England Patriots AFC conference championship T-shirt.

source Fanatics Branded

If you’re a Patriots fan, add to your collection and celebrate New England’s annoyingly awesome dominance with this official AFC Champions T-shirt from the NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded.

Keep your head in the game with this Super Bowl snapback.

source New Era

Make sure this year’s game and team remains special in your mind with this official Super Bowl LIII embroidered snapback hat.

Win or lose, this shirt is perfect for Boston transplants across the country.

source Fanatics

Regardless of where you rest your head at night, if you are a Boston fan, you have plenty of reason to be proud this year. The Red Sox are the reigning champions in the MLB, the Celtics are one of the frontrunners in the NBA, and the Boston Bruins have a solid chance of making the NHL playoffs. Just one of those feats would be enough to keep most cities’ fans pleased with the state of their sports for half a decade. Make sure that people know you represent the city of champions with this Hometown Slogan T-Shirt from Fanatics.

Start their fandom from birth with this championship onesie.

source Fanatics Branded

While 33-year-old Rams head coach Sean McVay may be considered young for a typical NFL coach, there are plenty of real infants that will be plopped in front of a TV to enjoy the game this Sunday. This may be your Rams baby’s only shot to “watch” their team in the Super Bowl, so make sure they are suited up in team gear.

Keep warm in this knit winter hat.

source New Era

Los Angeles is known for its temperate climate, but there are Rams fans spread across the US who want to simultaneously represent their favorite team and protect their ears from the dangerously frigid temperatures. The official Super Bowl logo and team logos are embroidered on this knit hat, so everyone will know who you’re rooting for in the big game.

Embody the NFL’s version of Thanos with this official team jersey.

source Nike

Aaron Donald is legitimately an unfair weapon for an NFL team to have on their defense. The unblockable man who is commonly compared to Thanos is a jaw-dropping talent who hopes to get close and personal with Tom Brady throughout Sunday’s game. Embody the spirit of the NFL’s most impactful defensive player by rocking his official Super Bowl jersey from Nike.

Be part of the game with this official game coin.

source Highland Mint

After the conference championships ended and coin flip-gate became a widely discussed talking point for every major sports media outlet, it is unclear whether or not the game’s most exciting moment will be a part of the sport in the near future. In all seriousness, the coin flip is something that has been happening in football for decades, and if this really is the last time it impacts a playoff game, it’s totally worth splurging for this memorabilia to remember the times when a flick of the thumb potentially determined a Super Bowl championship.

Play like the pros with the official game football used in Super Bowl LIII.

source Fanatics Authentic

This football with the Super Bowl LIII logo embroidered on it is a great decorative piece to add to your home or office.