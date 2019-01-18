Here’s the full list of all the Super Bowl commercials we know about

caption This year, Chance the Rapper will appear in Doritos’ commercial, alongside the Backstreet Boys. source Pepsi

What’s Super Bowl Sunday without the commercials?

You may have to wait to find out which two teams duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy this year, but you don’t have to wait until the big game to find out which brands will be taking over screens with their ads.

Others, like Airbnb, Jaguar and Land Rover are sitting this year out. As is Skittles – which is trying and steal attention from the main stage by putting together a one night-only play called “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical” in lieu of a traditional Super Bowl ad.

Here’s a first look at all the advertisers that are confirmed to be buying ads in the big game. We’ll update the post as more advertisers confirm their participation and as the teasers and ads roll out.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The brewer is leaving no stone unturned to make its presence known at the Super Bowl this year, with eight ads featuring five brands and seven products slated to run.

Brands including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella and Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer are all running ads, amounting to nearly 5 minutes of ad time in total.

Audi

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Audi is using its 60-second spot during the second quarter of the big game to showcase its electronic car range E-Tron.

The spot has been produced by its agency Venables Bell & Partners, and is the automaker’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Avocados from Mexico

source YouTube

The brand is coming back to the Super Bowl for the fifth consecutive year with its signature humor in a 30-second ad slated to run in the second quarter.

The spot, by agency EnergyBBDO, will showcase its tagline “Always Worth It.”

Bubly (PepsiCo)

source Bubly

Pepsi is ready to introduce its newly-acquired sparkling water brand Bubly to a mass audience, and has enlisted Canadian singer Michael Bublé for its third-quarter spot helmed by San Francisco-based agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Here’s a teaser:

Bumble

source Bumble

The female-focused dating app’s first Super Spot is already making waves, thanks to the subject of the spot: the life and career of tennis star Serena Williams off the court.

The ad was created by a predominantly female team of creatives at Bumble’s lead agency FlyteVu as well as WPP’s VMLY&R.

Here’s the teaser:

Colgate

caption Colgate toothpaste is pictured on sale at a grocery store in Pasadena source Thomson Reuters

After making its Super Bowl debut in 2016, Colgate took a bit of a breather but is back this year with its second spot starring actor Luke Wilson.

The 30-second spot will air in the third quarter and tout the company’s flagship product Colgate Total, and has been produced by agency Red Fuse.

Devour (Kraft-Heinz)

source Kraft-Heinz

David Miami, the agency behind many of Burger King’s wackiest ads in recent years, is in charge of this spot for Kraft-Heinz’s frozen foods brand Devour.

The 30 second-long ad will air during the third quarter.

Dorito’s

source Pepsi

Dorito’s is going celebrity-heavy once again after its star-studded collaboration with Mountain Dew featuring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage as well as Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

This year, Chance the Rapper will appear in the Super Bowl spot for its newest flavor, Flamin’ Hot Nacho, by agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Here’s the teaser the company dropped this week in which Chance the Rapper joins the Backstreet Boys and the camera cuts to the boy band singing “I Want it That Way.”

Expensify

source Expensify

The expense management platform announced this week that it would premiere its first television ad during the Super Bowl this year.

The ad was developed by JohnXHannes New York and will air during the second quarter and feature two recognizable names, according to the company.

Hyundai

source Hyundai

Hyundai will air a 60-second spot produced by its agency of record Innocean during the first quarter.

The ad will star actor Jason Bateman and feature the model 2020 Palisade SUV.

Kia

source Kia

The automaker makes its tenth consecutive appearance at the big game this year, in a spot developed by its agency David&Goliath.

If past years are a guide, where its spots have had Steven Tyler and Melissa McCarthy, this year is also likely to feature a celebrity.

M&M’s (Mars)

source Wikipedia Commons

BBDO New York is creating the 30-second commercial for M&M’s, which will air during the first commercial break following the kick-off.

The brand is promising some “big news” that “fans will love,” according to Adweek.

Mercedes-Benz

source Mercedes-Benz

After sitting out last year, the luxury carmaker is returning to the Super Bowl this year.

The brand will showcase its brand-new A-Class vehicle with a guest appearance by Atlanta-based musician Ludacris, who is currently an ambassador for the brand.

It is fitting, as the game is being played at the home of its US headquarters.

Here’s a teaser from a pre-Super Bowl event that the brand did with Ludacris:

Olay (P&G)

source Amazon

Proctor & Gamble’s beauty brand Olay is making its Super Bowl debut with a 30-second spot by Saatchi & Saatchi airing in the first quarter.

The skincare brand is hoping to make a statement by appealing to female fans, which it says has largely been neglected by Super Bowl advertisers.

Pepsi

Apart from sponsoring the halftime show, Pepsi will also run an ad during the commercial breaks, produced by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

It is yet to release more details or a teaser.

Persil ProClean (Henkel)

source YouTube/Persil

DDB New York has produced the 2019 Super Bowl spot for detergent brand Persil, which will see “Younger” star Peter Hermann reprise his role of the character “The Professional.”

The brand hasn’t revealed further details.

Planters (Kraft-Heinz)

VaynerMedia is producing the 30-second Super Bowl spot for Planters’ big comeback after more than a decade, scheduled to air during the second quarter of the game.

The ad will feature the Mr. Peanut character and a celebrity.

Pringles

source YouTube/Pringles

This is Pringles’ second Super Bowl outing, following its flavor-stacking spot from last year.

The ad is produced by Grey, airs during the second quarter, and will be supported by a broader integrated marketing campaign.

Here’s a teaser:

Toyota

source Business Insider/Danielle Muoio

Toyota is making its seventh appearance in eight years at the Super Bowl this year, with its RAV4 starring in the spot.

The creative was led by Burrell, while media was led by Saatchi & Saatchi.

TurboTax (Intuit)

source TurboTax

Intuit’s TurboTax is returning to the Super Bowl for the sixth year in a row, with a spot that is being developed by Wieden + Kennedy.

Details are under wraps, but alongside the ads, Intuit TurboTax Live will also be the first presenting sponsor for the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Turkish Airlines

source Boeing

While details about the airline’s spot are yet to be disclosed, this is its fourth consecutive year taking the Super Bowl stage.

Its 30-second spot will air in the first quarter.

Verizon

source Verizon

Following a tearjerker, Verizon will be back to tug at your heartstrings for the second year in a row this year.

While its ad remains under wraps, the company has launched a campaign that highlights the real stories of 12 NFL stars that experienced a life-changing situation and the first responders who saved them leading up to it.

Here’s a teaser:

WeatherTech

source WeatherTech

This is the car mat-maker’s sixth Super Bowl appearance, with a 45 second-long buy that will run during the first half of the game.

Pinnacle Advertising, the brand’s agency of record, will handle the creative.