15 of America’s favorite Super Bowl traditions

caption Everyone celebrates a bit differently. source Corey Perrine/ Getty

INSIDER’s Data team surveyed a group of people to learn what the most common Super Bowl traditions are in the US.

The majority of people either spend the day with their friends or family.

The most popular foods on game day are chips, pizza, and chili.

There is a small percentage of people who skip the Super Bowl entirely and choose to do other activities.

Every year, millions of people gather around the television to watch the Super Bowl. In 2018, in fact, 103.4 million people watched the big game.

The INSIDER Data team surveyed 1,035 people to learn about their Super Bowl traditions, including where they spend the big day, what they like to eat, and even what they wear.

Keep reading to learn what everyone loves to do on game day.

Almost half of the people surveyed — 49% — like to watch the commercials during the show.

caption Cindy Crawford in a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial. source Getty

While many enjoy the game, there are some who are there just to take in some of the advertisements. From the infamous Apple Macintosh commercial in 1984 to Budweiser’s “Puppy Love,” the Super Bowl has some of the most memorable commercials.

But 20% of people surveyed said they actually wait to watch the commercials the next day online

caption Doritos Super Bowl ad. source Facebook/Doritos

While the ads debut during the broadcast, they are always available for viewing the next day online. Companies are trying to make the most of their money since it costs $5 million for a 30-second spot on Super Bowl Sunday.

About 46% of people watch the halftime show.

For some, the Super Bowl isn’t about football at all. Instead, it’s all about the halftime show, which highlights some of the biggest stars in the music industry. Recently, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Coldplay all took the legendary stage. But there were some performances that live in Super Bowl infamy, like a certain moment with Janet Jackson …

Meanwhile, 34% like to meet with friends to watch the game together.

caption The more the merrier. source Kris Connor/ Getty

It’s best to watch the game with friends that love football and would have the best reactions to the big plays.

But some choose to watch the big game with their loved ones instead.

caption Spend time with the family. source The Boston Globe/ Getty

About 29% love to spend the day with their family to bond over the game.

Almost half of watchers love to eat chips and dip.

caption Chips and dip. source Shutterstock

About 48% of people surveyed love to enjoy the salty snack during game time.

For 34% of people surveyed, pizza is their food of choice.

caption Pizza for game day. source AS photo studio / Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a quick and tasty pizza that is simple, INSIDER taste tested some American favorites.

Meanwhile, 32% of people like to enjoy some chicken wings as their game day snack.

caption Game day snacks. source Calgary Reviews / Flickr

Here’s where you can find the best wings in every state.

Others enjoy chili on game day.

caption Chili for game day. source Shelby Slauer

Of the people surveyed, 14% said they enjoy a pot of chili, the perfect winter meal.

Drinking beer is another favorite of Super Bowl watchers.

caption Have a cold one. source Kris Connor/ Getty

About 28% of people surveyed said they enjoy a cold beer on game day. Cities like Pittsburgh and Milwaukee might enjoy their beer most …

About 16% of people like to take bets or enter a pool to earn some extra cash on game day.

caption Challenge your friends. source Shutterstock

The competition doesn’t have to start and end on the field. Many people compete with their friends to see who can correctly predict the outcome of that year’s game.

Team pride is important on Super Bowl Sunday, so many fans like to sport their team’s jerseys.

caption Show team pride. source Jim McIsaac/ Getty

About 15% of people surveyed said they proudly wear their team’s jersey.

The Super Bowl isn’t for everyone. Some people’s tradition is to skip the Super Bowl altogether.

caption Focus on challenging yourself instead of the game. source Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images

About 13% said they skip the Super Bowl entirely.

About 10% prefer to watch the Puppy Bowl instead.

caption Puppy standoff. source Andy Cross/ Getty

For those who find the Super Bowl too aggressive, there is the cuter game, the Puppy Bowl. The game airs on Animal Planet and puts a group of adorable pups together as they fight over some dog toys.

About 6% of people surveyed said they actually like to go shopping instead of watching the Super Bowl.

caption Shop without the crowds. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Because so many people will be watching the game, some take the opportunity to enjoy the empty stores.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.