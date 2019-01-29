RANKED: All the Super Bowl halftime shows from the past 10 years, according to fans

Since the ’60s, the Super Bowl has been a staple for Americans, whether they’re football fans or simply tuning in for the star-studded commercials and halftime performances. Over the years, music’s biggest names have headlined the halftime show, from Diana Ross and Paul McCartney to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

INSIDER ran a SurveyMonkey Audience poll that ran from January 10 to January 11, 2019, where we asked 1,116 people which Super Bowl halftime show within the past 10 years was their favorite.

10. Madonna’s Super Bowl XLVI performance concluded with the phrase “World Peace” displayed across the football field.

1.6% of respondents were most wowed by Madonna’s halftime show.

The Queen of Pop arrived on a gold chariot and kicked off her performance with “Vogue.” She later shuffled with duo LMFAO for “Sexy and I Know It” and was joined on stage by Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. for a cheerleading-themed rendition of “Give Me All Your Luvin.'”

For the final number, “Like a Prayer,” Madonna was joined by “The Voice” coach Cee Lo Green.

The show’s controversial moment happened when M.I.A. put up her middle finger during the performance, as millions of people tuned in. As a result, the singer was faced with a $16 million lawsuit from the NFL, which was later settled.

9. 2.3% of respondents enjoyed The Black Eyed Peas’ 2011 show.

The Black Eyed Peas promised a halftime show “packed with energy,” but instead delivered a performance that people slammed for having stiff choreography and lackluster vocals. In particular, viewers criticized Fergie’s rendition of “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” which she performed with guitarist Slash.

Usher also descended to sing “OMG,” which features Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am.

8. Katy Perry headlined Super Bowl XLIX, but Left Shark stole the show.

4.7% of people polled were enraptured by Perry’s 2015 show, which she kicked off by arriving on a 16-foot high lion and belting out the words to “Roar.” She also recruited Lenny Kravitz to sing her first hit song, “I Kissed a Girl.”

In addition, Perry brought out Missy Elliott “for “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control.”

The breakout star of the evening was one of Perry’s backup dancers (later identified as Bryan Gaw) who was dressed in a shark costume and appeared during “Teenage Dream.” The dancer became a viral sensation thanks to his freestyle choreography.

7. The Who put on a true rock performance at Super Bowl XLIV.

4.8% of poll participants liked the British band’s use of pyrotechnics and lighting as they sang “Pinball Wizard,” “Who Are You,” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

6. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band also delivered a rock-driven halftime show in 2009.

6.1% of respondents were pleased by Springsteen and his backing band’s Super Bowl XLIII show. Their set list began with “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and closed with the upbeat song “Glory Days,” which had the stadium singing along.

5. Beyoncé reunited with Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in 2013.

caption Super Bowl XLVII took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

6.4% of respondents were fans of Queen Bey’s performance, which was exactly what you’d expect from the Grammy-winning artist. It was fierce and included Beyoncé’s signature choreography with her chart-topping tracks.

The singer performed “Love on Top,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Halo.” She was joined by Williams and Rowland to sing “Bootylicious” and “Single Ladies.”

4. The internet had a field day with Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII performance.

caption Super Bowl LII was held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

8.1% of poll participants thought that Timberlake put on a pleasing show days after releasing his 2018 album titled “Man of the Woods.” He stayed clear of the drama that has followed him since hitting the stage with Janet Jackson in 2004. However, critics said that the show’s sound was off at times, and some people weren’t impressed with his tribute to music icon Prince.

Timberlake’s set list included “Filthy,” “SexyBack,” “Cry Me a River,” and “Mirrors.” The award-winning singer closed out the show with his chart-topping, feel-good song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which also led “Selfie Kid” Ryan McKenna to nab 15 minutes of fame after going viral for taking a selfie with Timberlake during the show.

3. Coldplay brought their colorful aesthetic to the 2015 Super Bowl.

caption Super Bowl 50 took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. source Matt Cowan/Getty Images

9.4% of people were impressed when Chris Martin and Coldplay took the stage to perform “Viva La Vida,” “Paradise,” and “Adventure of a Lifetime,” among other tracks.

Their halftime show also included appearances from Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Mark Ronson, who raised the energy levels with “Formation” and “Uptown Funk.”

2. Lady Gaga stood on the roof of the stadium before descending to the stage for an electric performance.

Gaga’s 2017 show received applause from 9.9% of people who participated in the poll. She performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” and “Million Reasons.”

1. Bruno Mars’ 2014 halftime show was the biggest crowd-pleaser from the past 10 years, with 11% of respondents voting in favor of it.

Mars belted out the words to “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure,” and “Billionaire.” Red Hot Chili Peppers, led by front man Anthony Kiedis, performed “Give It Away” with Mars and The Hooligans.

The show concluded with a montage in support of the military, followed by a rendition of Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.”

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,116 respondents, a margin of error plus or minus 3.09 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

