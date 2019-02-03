SUPER BOWL LIII: We are tracking the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

It is a clash of the NFL’s most dominant franchise and the new kids on the block.

Super Bowl LIII is here as the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will play for the Lombardi Trophy.

The game between the two conference champs will take place at the stunning Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Below, we are tracking the big moments and plays that everybody will be talking about on Monday.

The celebrities came out to the game, including Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Ellie Kemper in a frankenjersey, and Conor McGregor with his son in matching suits.

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without Tom Brady yelling “LET’S GO!” after running onto the field.

The roof was opened before the game but was closed for the actual game.

Gladys Knight made some gamblers happy when she milked the last couple of lines to the national anthem, clocking in at 2:01 from start to finish (although there was some controversy over how many times she said “Brave”).

The Pats got a good return on the opening kickoff, but Tom Brady was picked off with his first pass attempt.

It didn’t take long to find controversy as Nickell Robey-Coleman was flagged for hitting a defenseless player on a tackle that most felt was a solid football play.

