Super Bowl LIII brought out a ton of celebrities — here are the biggest stars we saw

- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
- Atlanta, Georgia hosts Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
- Football fans from around the world are in attendance, including legends of the sport and numerous celebrities.
- Below we’re tracking the biggest stars at the big game.
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet in Atlanta, Georgia to play in Super Bowl LIII, battling for the right to call themselves champions and lift the Lombardi Trophy.
Naturally, football fans from around the world are in attendance, including former MVPs, television and movie stars, and musicians.
Below we’re tracking the biggest stars in attendance at the big game.
Conor McGregor
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jon Bon Jovi
- source
- Al Bello/Getty Images
Kevin Hart
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ellie Kemper
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Marshawn Lynch
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
J.J. Watt
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Harry Kane
- source
- Harry Kane / Instagram
Taran Killam
- source
- Taran Killam / Instagram
Maria Menounos
- source
- Maria Menounos / Instagram
Arthur Blank
- source
- Al Bello/Getty Images
Fran Tarkenton
- source
- Elsa/Getty Images
Cris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges
- source
- Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx
More Super Bowl LIII coverage:
- source
- Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Check out the New England Patriots’ Boeing 767 private jet that flew the team to Super Bowl LIII
Tom Brady is still dominating in his 40s thanks to a strict fitness and nutrition lifestyle he calls ‘The TB12 Method’
SUPER BOWL SQUARES: What are the best numbers to have?
What the stars of the Super Bowl looked like when their careers started