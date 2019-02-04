Super Bowl LIII brought out a ton of celebrities — here are the biggest stars we saw

caption The stars are out in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atlanta, Georgia hosts Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Football fans from around the world are in attendance, including legends of the sport and numerous celebrities.

Below we’re tracking the biggest stars at the big game.

Conor McGregor

source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Kevin Hart

source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ellie Kemper

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

J.J. Watt

source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Harry Kane

Taran Killam

Maria Menounos

Arthur Blank

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Fran Tarkenton

source Elsa/Getty Images

Cris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

