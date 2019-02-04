Photographer captures an amazing photo of Tom Brady, his daughter, and the Lombardi Trophy

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are world champs again, beating the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in the Super Bowl.

After the game, Getty photographer Streeter Lecka captured a great photo of Brady celebrating with his daughter and the Lombardi Trophy.

For those who wonder why Brady is still competing at his age, it is easy to see why when he can share these moments with his children as they get older.

Awesome photo.