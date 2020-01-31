Roku owners will no longer be able to stream Super Bowl LIV for free after Fox Sports app disappears

Roku announced on Thursday that it’s pulling Fox apps from its streaming app store on Friday, including Fox Sports.

The Fox Sports app on the Roku media streaming platform was meant to be one of the few places where fans could watch the Super Bowl in 4K resolution for free for the first time.

As of now, the Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV 4K are the only media streaming devices that will stream the Super Bowl from the Fox Sports app in 4K for free.

Cable providers like Altice Optimum, DirecTV, Dish, or Verizon Fios will also broadcast the game in 4K resolution, providing you have the right cable TV packages and set-top boxes.

Otherwise, Super Bowl LIV will be able to stream in standard HD resolution from the Fox Sports app on Amazon, Apple, Android TV, Xbox One, Samsung’s smart TVs (models from 2017 or newer), smartphones and tablets, and web browsers on computers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Super Bowl LIV is the first Super Bowl to be streamed in 4K resolution, and it was going to be available from the Fox Sports app for free on 4K-supporting Roku, Apple TV 4K, and Amazon Fire TV 4K media streaming devices.

On Thursday, however, Roku announced on Twitter that it’s pulling Fox apps from its app store on Friday, including Fox Sports. The company cites an expired distribution contract with Fox as the reason.

Our distribution contract with FOX Corp is set to expire on Jan. 31 so FOX channels were removed from the Roku Channel Store. You can view FOX programming including the big game through Fubo, Sling, Hulu Live, YouTube TV and other ways. Many of these services offer a free trial. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) January 31, 2020

Roku’s tweet suggests alternative options via other apps on its platform like Fubo, Sling, Hulu Live, and YouTube TV that will stream Super Bowl LIV, but none of these services are slated to support the 4K resolution stream. None of these services are free, either, but free trials are available.

That leaves the Apple TV 4K and Amazon’s Fire TV 4K media streaming platforms as the only places to watch the Super Bowl in sharp, clear 4K resolution for free.

Outside of media streaming over the internet, the game will also broadcast in 4K by certain cable providers, including Altice Optimum, DirecTV, Dish, or Verizon Fios, providing you have the right cable TV packages and set-top boxes.

The game will be available to stream in standard HD resolution from the Fox Sports app on a wider variety of streaming devices, including those from Amazon, Apple, Android TV, Xbox One, Samsung’s smart TVs (models from 2017 or newer), smartphones and tablets, and web browsers on computers.

Roku hasn’t responded to Business Insider’s request for more information or additional comments beyond the tweet.

“Roku’s threat to delete FOX apps from its customers’ devices is a naked effort to use its customers as pawns,” a Fox spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “To be clear, FOX has not asked Roku to remove our apps, and we would prefer Roku continue to make them available without interruption. Roku’s tactics are a poorly timed negotiating ploy, fabricating a crisis with no thought for the alarm it generated among its own customers. Even if Roku unilaterally decides to remove FOX apps, savvy Roku customers know Super Bowl LIV on FOX will be ubiquitously available through streaming providers, FOX apps on the biggest streaming platforms and our website. Only Roku can pull apps from its customers’ devices, and we would urge them to stop the intimidation tactics and reconsider the merits of irritating their best customers in pursuit of Roku’s own interests.”

Whatever is happening between these two bickering corporations, one thing is clear: Sports fans who were hoping to watch the game in any resolution from their Roku devices are losing out.

Since Roku’s announcement that it’s pulling Fox streaming apps from its store, Roku’s stock has dipped 6%.