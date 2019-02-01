NFL experts are overwhelmingly picking the Patriots to win the Super Bowl

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

The New England Patriots are slight favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

Experts feel that way, too, as 71 of 112 experts we surveyed picked the Patriots.

The Rams still have some backers, as 41 picked the Rams to win the big game.

Super Bowl 53 will pit the enduring New England Patriots against the upstart Los Angeles Rams.

The game features plenty of exciting matchups: Tom Brady and Jared Goff, Aaron Donald vs. Brady, Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay, to name a few.

Both teams are talented and well-coached, and it should be a close game.

We surveyed NFL writers from several big outlets to get an idea of who they are predicting to win the Super Bowl.

It may not come as a shock, but the Patriots are favored.

ESPN: 45 picked the Patriots, 27 picked the Rams

45 picked the Patriots, 27 picked the Rams Sports Illustrated: 10 picked the Patriots, 4 picked the Rams

10 picked the Patriots, 4 picked the Rams NFL.com: 11 picked the Patriots, 9 picked the Rams

11 picked the Patriots, 9 picked the Rams USA Today: 5 picked the Patriots, 1 picked the Rams

Total, that’s 71 for the Patriots, 41 for the Rams.