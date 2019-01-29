From Trump tweets to a halftime Spongebob tribute — the 23 weirdest prop bets you can make on Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl Sunday is the greatest gambling day of the year, with tons of wagers available to bettors, ranging from standard to absurd.

Prop bets have grown exponentially in popularity in recent years, and often cover action off the field, including the national anthem, halftime show, and commercials that will be shown during the broadcast.

Below we navigate 23 of the strangest prop bets you can make at online books for Super Bowl LIII.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. One team is looking to further cement its legacy as the greatest dynasty in football history, and the other hoping to reach the pinnacle of football behind a wunderkind coach and one of the most impressive rebuilds in recent memory.

But it’s not just a compelling contest as a football fan – it’s also the greatest gambling day of the year. While Las Vegas offers plenty of prop bettors for gamblers interested in specific on-field action, the online books that are a bit less regulated can get downright weird. Sites like Bovada, BetDSI, and more have booked bets on everything from the national anthem to the halftime show to the number of tweets President Trump will send out on Super Bowl Sunday. Below we break down 23 of the wildest prop bets you can find on Super Bowl LIII.

Over/Under 107 seconds for Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem

The pick: Under 107 seconds ($115 to win $100)

The logic: This is a significantly lower total than we’ve seen on the national anthem in recent years, but I believe that Gladys Knight doesn’t need a ton of extra flourish to make it her own. She has the pipes that will leave her rendition a bit shorter than some singers that have gone before her.

Will Gladys Knight take a knee or raise a fist during or following the national anthem?

The pick: No ($200 to win $20)

The logic: Prop bets about potential protests were popular at online books last year, and can still be found this year at some outlets despite the conversation around the national anthem largely dying down. Outside of losing this bet on a technicality – a fist raised in triumph as opposed to protesting, let’s say – it feels safe laying the extra cash on no protest.

Will any player take a knee during the national anthem?

The pick: No ($350 to win $50)

The logic: Players kneeling during the anthem has faded from the forefront of football fans’ minds. While some players might think the Super Bowl is the perfect place to once again raise the issue of racial inequality within the justice system, the Rams and Patriots don’t feel like teams looking to cause a stir.

Over/Under 95 seconds for Chloe X Halle to sing America the Beautiful

The pick: Over 95 seconds ($115 to win $110)

The logic: Whereas Gladys Knight is already music royalty, R&B duo Chloe X Halle will be introducing themselves to much of the world with their rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and might be tempted to put a little extra mustard on the song. Just a guess.

Super Bowl LIII Nielsen rating Over/Under 44.5

The pick: Under 44.5 ($115 to win $100)

The logic: It feels a little crazy to take the under on what is the most-watched American television broadcast every year, but in this case I believe it’s a smart bet. The Nielsen rating for the Super Bowl has now dropped for four straight seasons, landing at 43.1 last year between the Patriots and Eagles. With the Patriots returning to the big game for the third straight year and facing a Rams team that just moved to Los Angeles two seasons ago, I don’t know where this game finds new interest.

Will CBS show a replay of the missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship?

The pick: Yes ($130 to win $100)

The logic: It’s impossible to tell the story of how these teams got here without mentioning the missed pass interception call from the NFC Championship. Unless the NFL expressly forbade CBS from mentioning the no-call – a very real possibility – it will almost undoubtedly be featured in the broadcast.

Will Jim Nantz say “Hello friends” when the announcers come on air?

The pick: Yes ($10,000 to win $100)

The logic: Okay, for the record, please do not bet $10,000 on this, as it would be the worst way to lose $10,000 in the history of gambling. That said, Nantz opens every call by inviting the audience in with a simple “Hello friends,” and there’s no reason the Super Bowl would be any different.

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “GOAT” during the broadcast?

The pick: No ($500 to win $100)

The logic: Plenty of praise will be heaped on Tom Brady throughout the game on Sunday, but the use of the term “GOAT” feels a bit too casual for Nantz, and a bit too on the nose for Romo. They might call him the “greatest ever to play the game” or something similar, but throwing around “GOAT” like it’s an ESPN debate show doesn’t seem likely.

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Hotlanta” during the broadcast?

The pick: Yes ($100 to win $200)

The logic: “Hotlanta” is the perfect silly word to bet that Nantz or Romo randomly peppers into their call of the game. For Nantz, it would hold a bit of wink-wink, nudge-nudge, I-know-it’s-corny-but… energy, while Romo might literally think it’s the name of the town they’re in. With the weather looking somewhat chilly for kickoff, it’s a broadcast booth joke that writes itself.

Will Trump congratulate winning team via Twitter by midnight?

The pick: Yes ($150 to win $100)

The logic: This is basically a bet on the Patriots moneyline, with the possibility of a bailout should the Rams win but Tom Brady’s play still warrant a tweet from the president.

Will Adam Levine, Travis Scott or Big Boi take a knee during the halftime show?

The pick: Yes ($300 to win $100)

The logic: There has been a bit of controversy surrounding the halftime performance, with artists like Cardi B, Rihanna, and Jay Z reportedly turning down the opportunity to play the show and citing Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment as a reason. I was initially leaning “No” on this prop, but the juice is so high in the direction of “Yes” that it feels like someone knows something. Maybe one of the artists decides to make a statement and honor both Kap and those who turned down the gig.

Which song does Maroon 5 perform first at the halftime show?

The pick: “Makes Me Wonder” ($100 to win $100), “Moves Like Jagger” ($50 to win $300)

The logic: “Makes Me Wonder” opening the show dropped all the way down to even odds, again giving the sense that someone who knows something is pushing the lines a bit. But I like “Moves Like Jagger” as a potential sleeper pick – it’s a poppy, dancy opener that brings the right nostalgic energy to the show.

Will Adam Levine be first shown wearing a hat?

The pick: No ($100 to win $120)

The logic: There are two types of guys in the world – hair guys, and hat guys. Adam Levine strikes me as a hair guy.

Will Maroon 5 play “Sweet Victory” as a Spongebob tribute?

The pick: Yes ($220 to win $100)

The logic: Spongebob creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away this past year, prompting some fans to start a petition that he receive tribute with the song “Sweet Victory” during the halftime show. The petition now has almost 1.2 million signatures, and Maroon 5 is teasing that the song will be a part of the show. With the purpose of Super Bowl commercials and performances now focused on engineering viral moments, it would be shocking to see them pass up on a easy win.

Over/Under 6.5 total songs played during the halftime show?

The pick: Over 6.5 songs ($115 to win $100)

The logic: Between an opener, Spongebob, and songs with Travis Scott and Big Boi, it feels like the medley-heavy halftime show can get over six songs with relative ease this year.

Will any player use a prop during a touchdown celebration?

The pick: No ($400 to win $100)

The logic: No Patriots player would do this for fear of being reamed out by Belichick, and no Rams player would do this because they are trying to win a Super Bowl.

What color liquid will get thrown on the winning coach?

The pick: Blue ($50 to win $375)

The logic: Blue was listed as the longshot odds for the Gatorade bath this year at +750, but the Patriots have already been seen pouring blue coolers over Belichick in previous Super Bowls, and both teams feature the color prominently in their color scheme. Clear and lime green/yellow are the favorites, but there’s value in blue.

Will Tom Brady announce his retirement after the game?

The pick: No ($2,500 to win $100)

The logic: Again, don’t actually bet $2,500 on this, but Brady has already said himself that there’s zero chance of him retiring after this game, and has long expressed his desire to play until 45. Nothing in his play this year gave anyone reason to think he’d be hanging up his cleats just yet.

Who wins the Puppy Bowl?

The pick: Team Ruff ($115 to win $100)

The logic: After losing 52-47 in a heartbreaker to Team Fluff last season, I think Team Ruff comes out with the Eye of the Pupper this year to take home the Lombarky Trophy.

Will the Chick-fil-A in Mercedes-Benz Stadium serve food on Super Bowl Sunday?

The pick: No ($5,000 to win $100)

The logic: The Chick-fil-A in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is never open on Sundays, same as all other locations. Instead, the restaurant converts into another concession outlet for the stadium. Unless that counts as some sort of technicality, this is a lock.

Will Dilly Dilly be said during a Bud Light commercial?

The pick: Yes ($200 to win $100)

The logic: The “Dilly Dilly” ads feel like a long time ago, but Bud Light will have at least four or five spots throughout the Super Bowl, and it’s hard to imagine them not mentioning the phrase once at least in passing.

Over/Under 7.5 plays correctly predicted by Tony Romo

The pick: Under 7.5 ($115 to win $100)

The logic: Everyone loves watching Tony Romo predict the future, and in the AFC Championship, it became clear that CBS had handed him the reins a bit after having him tone down his football pre-cog abilities for much of the regular season. Still, Romo calling eight plays is a big ask, and he usually is pretty selective about his spots. I think everyone is a bit too excited about this one, and Romo keeps it to three or four predictions.

Over/Under 3.5 times Rams “get-back” coach Ted Rath mentioned during the broadcast?

The pick: Under 3.5 ($440 to win $200)

The logic: This is your prop lock of the week. Rams “get-back” coach Ted Rath went semi-viral last week after NFL Films put together a short video on him and his job wrangling Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines. It’s a fun video and easy to see why people would enjoy him, but there are zero reasons for him to be mentioned during the broadcast once, let alone four times.

