Fox debuted a new NFL score graphic during the Super Bowl and fans had a lot of strong feelings

caption Fox made a bold choice in deciding to debut their new scorebug during the biggest NFL broadcast of the year. Some fans loved it, some hated it. source FOX

Fox made the bold decision to debut their new NFL score bug during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The new graphic is centered at the bottom of the screen, and much more compact than the previous one used by Fox.

Fans were split in their reception of the change, with some loving new scoreboard graphic, and others despising it.

Fox brought a new look to its NFL broadcasts on Sunday, debuting a new scoreboard graphic during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

It was a bold move by Fox, choosing to try out a striking different graphic to show fans the score in the biggest game of the year. The new graphic was located in the bottom-center of the broadcast and caught fans by surprise.

caption Fox showed off its new scorebug on Sunday. source FOX

Compared to the previous Fox score bug, the new graphic was thicker and more compact.

caption Fox’s previous scorebug. source Fox

On Twitter, fans were split in receiving the new graphic. For some, the new score bug was a vast improvement and was given an immediate stamp of approval.

Awesome & much better scoreboard @NFLonFOX ! ???????? Keep it for every game! pic.twitter.com/16LfjcIXU0 — Karl (@KP_096) February 2, 2020

This scoreboard is 500000000x better than Fox’s old one???? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lyt2btsiYt — Forever Gridiron???? (@ForeverGridiron) February 2, 2020

But others online were quick to express their hatred of the change.

oh man this scoreboard in the middle of the screen STINKS pic.twitter.com/862s7ZIoEz — deer (@28_sex_location) February 2, 2020

i cant be the only one who doesnt like that scoreboard — ¹³ #MambaOut???????? (@KeenanMVP) February 2, 2020

Kinda hate this scoreboard #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/ISA02A4IBi — Film on the Rocks (@filmontherocks) February 2, 2020

And others longed for a score bug from two generations ago.

Why keep fixing something that isn't broken? best scoreboard right here pic.twitter.com/0nxmt3kKRp — Grandma (@GmaStreamss) February 2, 2020

Fans will always have their opinions on these kinds of changes, but Fox’s decision to debut the new graphic in the biggest game of the year shows an impressive amount of confidence in their new design.

