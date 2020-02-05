The woman who streaked during the Super Bowl is an Instagram model who said the stunt was ‘totally planned’

caption Kelly Kay Green was arrested on Sunday after charging the field during the Super Bowl. source kellykay / Instagram

Model Kelly Kay Green was arrested on Sunday after running onto the field during Super Bowl LIV.

She was photographed flashing the crowd as she was escorted from the stadium.

The 27-year-old, who was charged with trespassing, told Insider that the stunt was a planned collaboration with a company previously associated with streaking incidents.

Since her brush with fame, Green has been documenting all the coverage of her performance on Instagram. Her account has accrued nearly 350,000 followers.

Green said she plans to continue “seeking thrill and adrenaline.”

Model Kelly Kay Green is making the most of her national exposure after charging the field during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The 27-year-old jumped over the northwest rail and onto a “restricted” area of the field, according to the arrest report accessed on the Miami Gardens Police Department website, before she was tackled by security and escorted from the stadium. Videos posted to social media show Green lifting her dress – flashing a hot pink bikini to the crowd – as she’s led away in handcuffs.

“It was totally planned,” Green told Insider of the stunt. “I had a branded bikini under the dress, [which] had velcro down the sides so it could be easily ripped off.”

The performance, she said, was actually a collaboration with Vitaly Uncensored, an adult website that has been associated with sporting event streaking incidents in the past, according to British tabloid The Sun. Green says her friend, Vitaly Uncensored owner Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, gifted her with Super Bowl tickets in exchange for wearing the brand. Vitaly Uncensored has not returned Insider’s request for comment.

The model appears to be enjoying her newfound fame, documenting her Super Bowl experience in an Instagram post – tagging Vitaly Uncensored – that received nearly 60,000 likes.

“Do what you want, life’s too short to have regrets,” she captioned the series of photos, which included her mugshot and a snapshot of security escorting her out of the stadium. “Thanks @nfl for having me!!”

Green even changed her Instagram bio to reference her recent news coverage surrounding the incident: “Featured on NY Post, Daily Mail, News.com, Barstool Sports and many more. You may have seen me on Super Bowl,” she wrote.

Her account, at the time of this post, has over 342,000 followers.

As for the charges of trespassing she faces for Sunday’s events, Green isn’t worried. “I think I’ll be OK,” she told Insider. “We have good lawyers.”

She even joked about her impending court date in a recent Instagram story. “Peace out Miami until next time… aka a couple weeks for my court date,” she captioned a photo of herself, accompanied by the crying-laughing emoji.

Green’s future endeavors, she says, will likely involve similar displays.

“My plan is to continue seeking thrill and adrenaline and being scandalous,” she explained. “I think we all need some good exciting (non-harmful) entertainment.”

