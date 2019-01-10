Here’s how much Super Bowl tickets cost, less than a month from game day

Super Bowl tickets don’t come cheap.

The average ticket price for Super Bowl 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, is $6,800 as of January 10.

Fans attending the Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will enjoy the retractable roof, beautiful lounges, a bar the length of a football field, and stunning views of the city’s skyline.

Year after year, football fans put up big money for Super Bowl tickets.

Super Bowl LIII will take place on February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the swankiest arenas in the entire NFL, reported Business Insider’s Cork Gaines and Meredith Cash.

Fans at the stadium – home to the Atlanta Falcons – enjoy a retractable roof, beautiful lounges, a bar the length of a football field, and stunning views of the city’s skyline during games. And the experience won’t come cheap.

According to SeatGeek data, the average cost of a Super Bowl ticket is about $6,800 as of January 10.

That’s about $2,000 higher than what Super Bowl 2018 tickets were going for at the same time last year, according to SeatGeek. As game day nears and fans find out which teams will be competing, prices will likely increase.

A single ticket for Super Bowl 2019 starts at $4,300 on Ticketmaster. But the tickets only come in pairs and there’s a hefty service fee, so the final cost comes out to over $10,000 total. The cheapest pair of tickets listed on TicketIQ, another resale service, come out to about $3,800 a piece, as of January 10.

You can also find tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub, or Vivid Seats.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl 2019 halftime show, but over 82,000 people have signed a petition at Change.org asking the band to drop out in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who kneeled during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. Rihanna reportedly turned down a spot to perform, and Jay Z is reportedly trying to dissuade Travis Scott from performing.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 3 and will air on CBS.

Read all of Business Insider’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.