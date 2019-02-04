People are praising Tracy Wolfson for her Super Bowl performance after post-game media scrum turned into a chaotic mosh pit

caption Tracy Wolfson did an astounding job navigating a chaotic scene to pull off a pitch-perfect interview with Tom Brady after the Super Bowl. source Al Bello/Getty Images

The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII.

After the game, a chaotic scene broke out in the media scrum surrounding Tom Brady.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson was praised for her performance in the midst of a wild scene, conducting a pitch-perfect interview with Brady.

The New England Patriots continued their reign as the greatest dynasty in NFL history on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Patriots players stormed the field to celebrate, with the media following in force. The moment made for a chaotic scene, with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady serving as the focal point of the attention.

In the middle of it all was CBS on-field reporter Tracy Wolfson, who was charged with conducting the postgame interview with Brady.

Unfortunately for Wolfson, the scrum was so packed – with media attempting to get pictures of Brady, and Brady attempting to celebrate with his teammates – that the interview couldn’t take place when the CBS broadcast crew threw to her on the field.

Look at this madhouse as @CBSSports tries to get their postgame interview in. @tracywolfson was a beast in that mess. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZbKSXVu1u3 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 4, 2019

However, Wolfson would hang tough and find her moment, keeping close to Brady and, once he had concluded a few moments with teammates and coaches, conducted a pitch-perfect interview in the midst of a still-raucous crown.

On Twitter, journalists praised Wolfson for her performance in the chaos.

.@tracywolfson did an incredible job— first navigating the crush, then executing the perfect post-game Q&A with Brady. — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 4, 2019

The real MVP is @tracywolfson — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

Her work in that scrum was legendary https://t.co/706cv3hRqx — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) February 4, 2019

The postgame interview/scrum was 100x more exciting than the game. Tracy Wolfson da real GOAT — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 4, 2019

Brady will undoubtedly go down as the greatest of all time, but Wolfson might have finished Sunday with the performance of the night.

