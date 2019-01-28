20 top 4K TV deals you can get just in time for Super Bowl Sunday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption You can save $500 on this 55″ OLED 4K TV from LG at Best Buy — it now costs $1,699.99 (originally $2,199). source LG

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, but you’ve still got time to upgrade your old TV to a fancy new 4K model.

Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart all have great deals on high-end TVs from big companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, and Vizio.

We’ve rounded up the 20 best Super Bowl TV deals you can shop online. For more help picking a 4K TV, you can also check out our official buying guide.

Super Bowl LIII is less than a week away, and whether you plan on tuning into CBS or streaming it on the internet, you’ll want a 4K TV to see the action clearly. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart agree, which is why the stores are offering deep discounts on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.

We’ve plucked out the 20 best deals from the bunch below, so whether you care about image features like HDR, need a certain TV size to fit in your entertainment center, or have a strict budget, we’ve got you covered.

Super Bowl season is one of the best times to get a new TV, so you should take advantage of the discounts even if you don’t plan on watching the big game.

The best TV deals at Amazon:

The best TV deals at Best Buy:

The best TV deals at Walmart:

Check out more great Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.