Every year, a lucky Super Bowl winner has the honor of announcing to the media “I’m going to Disney World!” and many of those players follow through.

From current NFL quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Joe Flacco to retired legends like Hines Ward and Peyton Manning, many big names have kept up with tradition and visited the “Most Magical Place on Earth” after winning the Super Bowl.

Check out photos of the last 19 Super Bowl champions to make the trip to Disney World below and read all of INSIDER’s Super Bowl 2019 coverage here.

Kurt Warner — Super Bowl XXXIV

source Gene Duncan/Disney via Getty Images

After earning MVP honors at Super Bowl XXXIV, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Kurt Warner told the press “I’m going to Disney World!” But Warner’s connection to the “Most Magical Place on Earth” goes beyond Super Bowl championship trips. Each year, he and his wife, Brenda, sponsor a trip to Disney for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Trent Dilfer — Super Bowl XXXV

Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis was famously not asked to visit Disney World after leading the dominant Baltimore Ravens defense to victory. Instead, it was quarterback Trent Dilfer who received the honors.

Tom Brady — Super Bowl XXXVI

In his first of many Super Bowl appearances, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots past the 14-point favorite Los Angeles Rams for the 20-17 win. He then took a trip to Walt Disney World to celebrate with Mickey Mouse.

Jon Gruden — Super Bowl XXXVII

It’s unclear if Jon Gruden ever wound up going to Disney World or Disneyland, but he told viewers he would after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.

Tom Brady — Super Bowl XXXVIII MVP

Tom Brady earned his second Super Bowl ring with a 354-yard, 3-touchdown showing against the Carolina Panthers. He took a ride through the Magic Kingdom to celebrate, but we aren’t quite sure why Mickey took the back seat.

Tom Brady — Super Bowl XXXIX

source Gene Duncan/Walt Disney World via Getty Images)

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. He apparently got tired of hanging out with Mickey and the crew, so enjoy this photo of him on a ride from the year prior.

Hines Ward — Super Bowl XL MVP

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward rocked the mouse ears at Disney World after helping his team to victory in Super Bowl XL.

Dominic Rhodes — Super Bowl XLI

source Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Dominic Rhodes played catch with Mickey Mouse in Walt Disney World after helping his team to a 29-17 Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears.

Eli Manning — Super Bowl XLII MVP

After leading the New York Giants to a miraculous victory against the previously undefeated New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII, Eli Manning vowed to visit Disney World.

Santonio Holmes — Super Bowl XLIII MVP

source Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

After hauling in nine catches for 131 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl XLIII win, wide receiver Santonio Holmes spent some time with Mickey at Walt Disney World.

Drew Brees — Super Bowl XLIV MVP

source Kent Phillips/Disney via Getty Images

Drew Brees celebrated the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV victory with Mickey Mouse and Goofy in the Magic Kingdom.

Aaron Rodgers — Super Bowl XLV MVP

source Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He earned the Super Bowl MVP award and when he got to Disney, a giant, Packers-themed block of Wisconsin cheese. Mickey loved it.

Eli Manning — Super Bowl XLVI MVP

source Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images

After winning his second Super Bowl – and his second bout of Super Bowl MVP honors – with the New York Giants, Eli Manning took a ride with Mickey at Walt Disney World.

Joe Flacco — Super Bowl XLVII MVP

source Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. His 287-yard, 3 touchdown performance was good enough for MVP honors and a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Malcolm Smith — Super Bowl XLVIII MVP

After posting 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six for the Seattle Seahawks in their 43-8 romp of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, Malcolm Smith took a trip to Walt Disney World to hang out with Mickey. They rode around in a red convertible during the Super Bowl parade and Smith played catch with some spectators.

Julian Edelman and Malcolm Butler — Super Bowl XLIX

source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland via Getty Images

Receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Malcolm Butler had the honor of meeting Mickey Mouse after the New England Patriots took down the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

Peyton Manning — Super Bowl 50

source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Peyton Manning had a blast spending time with his Disney friends after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. His kids, on the other hand, seem much less enthused.

James White — Super Bowl LI

source Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

After the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 fourth-quarter deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI, running back James White took a trip to Disney World to participate in the victory parade.

Nick Foles — Super Bowl LII MVP

source Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images

Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to an improbable 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. After earning Super Bowl MVP honors, he visited Walt Disney World with his wife, Tori, and daughter, Lily.

Now check out what the world was like when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl: