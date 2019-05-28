Super Junior’s Eunhyuk just toured Singapore alone on the bus and MRT – and upset fans are kicking themselves for not recognising him

He even took the Downtown Line. Instagram/Eunhyukee44

Ever fantasised about a meet-cute with your favourite Korean idol?

Well, fans of Super Junior are kicking themselves for missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime, after a member of the popular boyband revealed that he toured Singapore’s sights alone on public transport.

According to several photos on Instagram, singer and songwriter Eunhyuk appeared to have embarked on a tour of the country unmolested by fans.

The group was in Singapore over the weekend to perform at HallyuPopFest 2019.

Eunhyuk posted images of himself on Monday (May 27) at a local bus stop and later on the upper deck of a mostly-empty SBS bus, with the captions “tour Singapore” and “Love you la SingaporeELF”, referring to local fans of the group.

He also took photos of his reflection at Promenade MRT station, dressed in a t-shirt, shorts, a hat, and wearing a disposable surgical mask.

In another photo, he is holding a brochure for local tour company DUCKtours, with Suntec City circled in pen on the tour map.

According to his photos, the star appears to have visited St Andrew’s Cathedral, the Padang, and Clarke Quay, among other tourist spots.

Fans of the group left hundreds of comments on the posts, with many expressing great dismay that they had been in the same locations as the star on the day but failed to spot him.

“He took the bus and MRT alone in Singapore… Nobody saw him walking around today? He’s like a free man,” one user commented.

Others called the star “down to earth” and “a true tourist”.

“He even took the Downtown Line,” one user said. “He got the full experience”.

