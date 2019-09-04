Super Nintendo games are coming to the Nintendo Switch this week — and they’re free if you’re a subscriber to its $20/year Nintendo Switch Online service

Matt Weinberger, Business Insider US
“Super Mario World” is one of the games coming to Nintendo Switch Online this week.
  • Get ready to kick it old school, with a selection of Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games coming to the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, the company announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Better yet: They’re free – assuming you’re a subscriber to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which starts at $20 per year.
  • At launch, games include “Super Mario World,” “Star Fox,” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” among other classics. They’ll also include a “rewind” feature that lets you undo your mistakes.
  • Nintendo Switch Online already includes a wide variety of classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games, too, making it an even better value.
  • Below is a list of all the SNES games confirmed to come to Nintendo Switch Online this week.
