Super Nintendo games are coming to the Nintendo Switch this week — and they’re free if you’re a subscriber to its $20/year Nintendo Switch Online service

- source
- SNES
- Get ready to kick it old school, with a selection of Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games coming to the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, the company announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday afternoon.
- Better yet: They’re free – assuming you’re a subscriber to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which starts at $20 per year.
- At launch, games include “Super Mario World,” “Star Fox,” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” among other classics. They’ll also include a “rewind” feature that lets you undo your mistakes.
- Nintendo Switch Online already includes a wide variety of classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games, too, making it an even better value.
- Below is a list of all the SNES games confirmed to come to Nintendo Switch Online this week.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- source
- Screenshot/YouTube