Nintendo is finally bringing Super Nintendo games to the Switch. Check out the full list of the first 20 games arriving Thursday.

- Nintendo is finally bringing its library of classic Super Nintendo games to the Nintendo Switch.
- Access to those games is tied to Nintendo’s Online service, which costs $20 per year.
- The initial launch of Super Nintendo games on the Switch comes with 20 games, including “Super Mario World,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past,” and “Super Mario Kart.”
Nintendo just revealed a huge new addition to its online service for the Nintendo Switch: 20 free Super Nintendo games!
The games are part of Nintendo’s growing library of classic games on the Switch that come included with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. That means you can’t buy these games individually, which is a bummer, but it also means you get all of them for the $20 per year cost of Nintendo’s online service.
The games arrive on September 5, and come with the same bells and whistles that NES games on the Switch do: rewind functionality and save states.
Here’s the full list!
1. “Super Mario World”
2. “Super Mario Kart”
3. “Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island”
4. “Star Fox”
5. “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past”
6. “Super Metroid”
7. “Stunt Race FX”
8. “Kirby’s Dream Land 3”
9. “F-Zero”
10. “Pilotwings”
11. “Kirby’s Dream Course”
12. “Brawl Brothers”
13. “Breath of Fire”
14. “Demon’s Crest”
15. “Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics”
16. “Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force”
17. “Super Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts”
18. “Super Puyo Puyo 2”
19. “Super Soccer”
20. “Super Tennis”
There’s also a wireless Super Nintendo gamepad being made specifically for the Nintendo Switch. It’ll cost $30.
And here’s a look at the top:
And here’s the controller straight-on:
Looking for the full list of games in one place? That’s right here:
Check out Nintendo’s full announcement for Super Nintendo games on Nintendo Switch right here: