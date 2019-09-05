Nintendo is finally bringing Super Nintendo games to the Switch. Check out the full list of the first 20 games arriving Thursday.

source Nintendo

Nintendo is finally bringing its library of classic Super Nintendo games to the Nintendo Switch.

Access to those games is tied to Nintendo’s Online service, which costs $20 per year.

The initial launch of Super Nintendo games on the Switch comes with 20 games, including “Super Mario World,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past,” and “Super Mario Kart.”

Nintendo just revealed a huge new addition to its online service for the Nintendo Switch: 20 free Super Nintendo games!

The games are part of Nintendo’s growing library of classic games on the Switch that come included with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. That means you can’t buy these games individually, which is a bummer, but it also means you get all of them for the $20 per year cost of Nintendo’s online service.

The games arrive on September 5, and come with the same bells and whistles that NES games on the Switch do: rewind functionality and save states.

Here’s the full list!

1. “Super Mario World”

2. “Super Mario Kart”

3. “Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island”

4. “Star Fox”

5. “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past”

6. “Super Metroid”

7. “Stunt Race FX”

8. “Kirby’s Dream Land 3”

9. “F-Zero”

10. “Pilotwings”

11. “Kirby’s Dream Course”

12. “Brawl Brothers”

13. “Breath of Fire”

14. “Demon’s Crest”

15. “Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics”

16. “Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force”

17. “Super Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts”

18. “Super Puyo Puyo 2”

19. “Super Soccer”

20. “Super Tennis”

There’s also a wireless Super Nintendo gamepad being made specifically for the Nintendo Switch. It’ll cost $30.

And here’s a look at the top:

caption There are a few additions here, such as the USB-C charging port and the ZL/ZR buttons. source Nintendo

And here’s the controller straight-on:

Looking for the full list of games in one place? That’s right here:

Check out Nintendo’s full announcement for Super Nintendo games on Nintendo Switch right here: