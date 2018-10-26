The ex-superintendent who allegedly pooped near a track field ‘on a daily basis’ has pleaded guilty, but says he did it only once

caption Matthew Adams with his client, Thomas Tramaglini, source NJ.com/YouTube

Thomas Tramaglini pleaded guilty to public defecation after he was charged for pooping outside the high school where he was superintendent.

However, he said he did it only once rather that “on a nearly daily basis” as high school staff initially claimed.

His attorney said he had a medical issue and had nowhere else to go.

Former New Jersey school superintendent Thomas Tramaglini pleaded guilty, according to NJ.com, to pooping under the bleachers at Holmdel High School, in a case that riveted North Jersey’s Monmouth County.

But his plea still leaves unanswered questions about the details of the serial pooping that haunted the school last spring.

“There’s no evidence he was ever a serial offender,” Matthew Adams, Tramaglini’s lawyer, told NJ.com Wednesday. “So much went on today (in court) that flies in the face of everything, unfortunately, he’s been through. He’s been through hell and back. He deserves a story that tells the accurate picture.”

Until recently, Tramaglini was the superintended of Kenilworth Public Schools (Holmdel High School is a part of the neighboring Holmdel County School District). In March, Tramaglini was arrested on charges of lewdness, littering, and defecating in public for pooping on the school grounds. At the time, high school staff said that the track team found poop nearby “on a nearly daily basis” for weeks.

The fallout was swift. Over the course of several months, Tramaglini took leave of his position as school superintendent, then resigned, and then threatened to sue local police for $1 million for releasing his mugshot.

Now he’s pleaded guilty. But in his plea, for defecating in public, he said he pooped near the track field only once, not multiple times over the course of several weeks. He was fined $500 for the non-criminal municipal offense, and paid an additional $33 to cover court costs.

Adams said Tramaglini has a condition called Runner’s Diarrhea, which causes loose bowel movements because of the way bodies react during physical exercise. Adams told the Asbury Park Press that Tramaglini had a “medical emergency” the day of the incident and needed to defecate. According to Adams, Tramaglini took care of his business under the track bleachers because there were no available bathrooms nearby and then “cleaned up after himself.”

“We were ready to go to trial on some of the allegations about certain dates with GPS evidence from his Garmin running watch,” Adams told NJ.com. “That story needs to be told.”

caption Thomas Tramaglini, former superintendent of the Kenilworth School District in New Jersey. source Kenilworth Public Schools

Adams didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.