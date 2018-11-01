Nintendo just announced the last characters joining ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ before the game’s release

source “Smash Bros Ultimate”/Nintendo

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th with 74 characters, one of the largest rosters ever in a fighting game.

Ken from “Street Fighter” and Incineroar from Pokémon are the final members of the launch roster to be revealed.

The 75th character, Petey Piranha, will be available for free after release.

Nintendo will offer five more downloadable characters for $24.99, or $5.99 each.

Every playable fighter from the previous “Super Smash Bros.” games will return in “Ultimate,” along with dozens of new cameo appearances from other video game characters.

The final roster for the launch of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” was confirmed during a Nintendo Direct livestream today, and even more characters are due to arrive after the game’s December 7th launch.

Ken from “Street Fighter,” and Incineroar from the latest Pokémon games, “Sun & Moon,” will join the roster of the largest “Super Smash Bros.” game ever. The upcoming game will include every playable character from the previous four “Super Smash Bros.” games, and will launch with 74 characters.

Producer Masahiro Sakurai also announced that another surprise character will join the game for free after launch, and five more will be sold in the months following the game’s release.

Ken is the second “Street Fighter” character to join “Super Smash Bros.”

Ken joins the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster as an “echo fighter,” mirroring the moves of the game’s other “Street Fighter” character, Ryu. The two share the same fighting style, but Ken has a number of variations on his attacks. Ken has more unique attacks than Ryu and he moves a bit faster overall.

Ken has even more unique moves than his rival, Ryu.

Ken’s special moves are:

Shoryuken, his signature flaming uppercut

Hadoken, which is a different shape than Ryu’s

Tatsumaki senpukyaku, a multi-hitting hurricane kick

Focus Attack, a move that can absorb one hit and leave the opponent open for a free attack

Ken will also have two different final smash attacks, the Shinryuken and the Shippu Jinraikyaku, taken from “Marvel vs. Capcom” and “Street Fighter III,” respectively.

Incineroar arrives from “Pokémon Sun & Moon,” the latest games in the series

Hailing from “Pokemon: Moon,” Incineroar is the final evolution of the starter Pokémon Litten. A fire-and-dark type Pokemon, Incineroar has a number of wrestling-themed attacks and is an overall heavy-hitter. As a wrestler, the Pokémon also has a number of special poses after his moves to show off after a successful attack.

Incineroar can throw his enemies against the ropes to set up an attack

Incineroar’s special moves are Darkest Lariat, Cross Chop, Revenge, and a special throw that tosses the enemy into the ropes with different follow-ups. Depending on the timing, he can follow with a lariat, a back drop, or fail the move entirely.

His final smash, Max Malicious Moonsault, is based off of his Z move in “Pokémon Sun & Moon.”

All of the old Smash characters are returning for “Ultimate”

With the addition of Ken and Incineroar, the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” roster has grown to 74 total characters.

When the game was announced earlier this year, producer Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that every new character from the previous four “Super Smash Bros.” games would be returning, and that promise has been kept. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will have five brand-new characters on release, along with another five “echo fighters” who share moves with existing characters.

The Piranha Plant from “Super Mario Bros” will eventually be included in the game

In a bizarre twist, Nintendo announced that a 75th character will join the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster after launch, the Piranha Plant from “Super Mario Bros.” Sakurai said the character has been in development for sometime but wont be available for release. The character will have a full moveset, including a final Smash that summons the larger Petey Piranha.

Piranaha Plant is a full character, complete with a final smash.

Piranha Plant will be free for players who purchase the game before February 2019. However, those who buy physical copies will need to register their game with Nintendo to download the character when it’s released in 2019.

Five more characters will join “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” up until February 2020.

Sakurai announced that “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will add at least five new downloadable fighters after release. Each new character will be released in a pack along with a stage and several songs. The packs will be available separately for $5.99, or players can buy the Fighters Pass to get them all for $24.99, a slight discount.

Nintendo has yet to confirm which characters will be included in the Fighters Pass. The characters will be released through February 2020, meaning it will be more than a year before they’re all available. These new additions will bring the playable cast of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” to 80 fighters in total.