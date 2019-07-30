The newest ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ character has arrived, and he has more moves than any ‘Smash’ character to date

caption “The Hero” represents multiple protagonists from the popular “Dragon Quest” series. source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

“The Hero” from Dragon Quest is the newest downloadable character to arrive in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” He’ll arrive during the evening of Tuesday, July 30 with game update 4.0.

“Dragon Quest” is a legendary series of role-playing games, rivaling “Final Fantasy” in both age and international popularity. “The Hero” represents the protagonists from multiple Dragon Quest games.

With designs by “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama, the “Dragon Quest” heroes have distinct looks but share the same move set. They different heroes will be included as selectable costumes, similar to Bowser Jr. and the Koopa Kids.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is getting a brand-new character from one of Japan’s most popular gaming franchises. “The Hero” will represent the main character from multiple “Dragon Quest” games and will be one of the most unique “Super Smash Bros.” characters to date.

Hero arrives in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” equipped with a sword and shield, and wielding familiar Dragon Quest spells like “Frizz,” “Zap” and “Woosh.” The character comes with alternate character designs that represent the main characters from several games in the Dragon Quest series. M

uch like Bowser Jr. and the Koopa Kids, players will be able to choose between the protagonists of “Dragon Quest XI,” “Dragon Quest VIII,” “Dragon Quest III,” and “Dragon Quest IV.”

The Hero will have more moves than any other character thanks to his wide variety of spells. Players can use his B-button special attacks to cast more than a dozen different spells, but some will only be available at random. He’ll need to manage his MP bar to ensure he has mana too, otherwise his spells are unavailable.

source Nintendo

While the early “Dragon Quest” games struggled to find an audience in America due to issues with imports and translations, the series is wildly celebrated for helping kick start an entire genre of turn-based roleplaying games in Japan. The “Dragon Quest” characters are designed by “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama, whose distinct art style has also influenced generations of animators and video game developers.

Read more: Microsoft is letting Nintendo add a beloved, classic video game character to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Players who purchase The Hero will also unlock a new stage, Yggdrasil’s Altar, which features the great mythical tree from many Dragon Quest games. The stage is full of moving platforms, which fly through different locales that Dragon Quest fans might recognize, and even features some iconic slime monsters from the series in the background. The stage will also include orchestrated music tracks from classic Dragon Quest titles.

caption If you download The Hero, you’ll also unlock a new stage, Yggdrasil’s Altar. source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

Nintendo revealed The Hero as the next “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” character during a presentation at E3, the biggest gaming event of the year, in June. He’s the second of six characters included in the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter pass. The third character is Banjo-Kazooie, who is scheduled to join the roster this fall. Joker from “Persona 5” was added to Smash in April.

Each downloadable character in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” can be purchased individually for $5.99 and comes with a distinct stage based on their game. The full fighter pass costs $25 and includes all six downloadable characters and stages. The Hero will be added to the game with “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” update 4.0 on July 30. Check out the full reveal trailer for The Hero from “Dragon Quest” below: