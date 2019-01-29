‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ is about to its first major new character since launch. Here’s how to get it for free

source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is on the verge of getting its first new character since launch in December 2018.

If you buy the game before January 31, you get the new character – Piranha Plant, of “Super Mario Bros.” frame – for free.

Here’s how to make sure you get your code, where to enter it, and when to expect Piranha Plant to arrive.

As if “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” needed more characters, Nintendo is on the verge of releasing the first additional character since the game’s launch back in December.

Better yet: That character, Piranha Plant, is totally free if you buy the game before January 31.

Once you buy the game, there are a few hoops to jump through – here’s how to navigate that process and make sure you get Piranha Plant:

1. The conditions.

If you buy “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” before January 31, you get Piranha Plant for free. It doesn’t matter if you buy the game physically (new or used) or digitally in the Nintendo eShop. As long as the Nintendo account tied to your Nintendo Switch registers that you’ve got “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” before January 31, you’ll get Piranha Plant for free.

As of February 1, it will cost the same $5.99 as all other individual downloadable characters (it is also part of the $25 “Fighter’s Pass” that Nintendo is selling – we’ll get to that in a minute).

2. How to get your code.

caption Even if I hadn’t blurred out the code, it wouldn’t work because I’ve already used mine! source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

If you buy “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” digitally, you’ll automatically get a code sent to the email address tied to your Nintendo account. Mine showed up the day after I downloaded the game (seen above).

If you buy the game physically, you’ve got a slightly longer process on your hands. Here’s how it works:

1. Turn on the Switch with your “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” cartridge inserted. 2. Select the game icon, and press the “+” button. 3. Select the “My Nintendo Rewards” option.

That’s it!

Like the email above, you should receive a similar email to whatever address is associated with your My Nintendo Rewards account (it’s the same one associated with your Nintendo account).

3. Now that you’ve got a code, what do you do? You redeem it!

Redeeming a code on the Nintendo Switch is a snap.

Navigate to the Nintendo eShop, and in the left column scroll down to “Enter Code.” After clicking it, you’ll be prompted to enter your code. And then you do that. And then you’ve entered your code. Hooray!

So, when is Piranha Plant coming to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”?

Nintendo’s official word on Piranha Plant’s arrival is “February.” You may have noticed that February is a full month and not a date – indeed!

That said, we have a pretty good indication that Nintendo is readying “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for Piranha Plant’s upcoming arrival: The pop-up you see above showed up in the last few days on the Nintendo Switch when players opened the game.

And that’s important, because it heralds “Version 2.0.0” of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” – the first major version update to the game since launch in December 2018. It would make a lot of sense for the game to get a new character with Version 2.0.0, but Nintendo has yet to say as much.

It’s expected to arrive “within the next week.” That’s pretty soon and, wouldn’t you know it, February 1 is this coming Friday.

Piranha Plant is the first of several planned character additions to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

caption Joker from the “Persona” series holds a letter with a wax stamp bearing the “Super Smash Bros.” logo. source Nintendo

With Piranha Plant, the total playable character count of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” reaches a whopping 75.

Thus far, five additional fighters have been announced as being added to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” beyond Piranha Plant. The grand total of playable characters will hit 80 by the time all the extra characters are available.

Outside of Piranha Plant, the only additional fighter announced thus far is Joker from the “Persona” series. He’s set to arrive at some point in 2019, but we don’t know much beyond that.

There are no set dates for the five new fighters just yet, but the company said they’ll all be available before February 2020. Each new character costs $6, or you can drop $25 for the “Fighter’s Pass” which gets you all five. Notably, Piranha Plant is not included in the Fighter’s Pass deal – he’ll cost $6 as of February 1.

Here’s a look at Piranha Plant in action, care of GameSpot: