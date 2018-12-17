A horrific glitch in Nintendo’s huge new ‘Smash Bros.’ game unleashes an infinite stream of Nintendo characters

caption Too many Waluigis! source Nintendo

A hilarious and horrifying glitch in Nintendo’s latest major game, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” enables players to produce an infinite number of “assist trophies.”

Assist trophies are computer-controlled characters that act like assistants during battle. They spring forth from nowhere and repeatedly assault your enemies.

What that means for players is there’s a way to produce an infinite number of Waluigis, or hammer bros, or any of the other over two dozen assist characters.

It’s been barely over a week since Nintendo’s long-anticipated “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” arrived on the Nintendo Switch, yet players have already found an absurd glitch.

This one must be seen to be believed. Behold, infinite Waluigi:

Horrifying, right?

Crazier still, it’s surprisingly easy to reproduce in the copy of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” that you own, provided you follow a few very specific steps.

Here’s how to do it:

Play as Isabelle, the adorable Shih Tzu from “Animal Crossing.” Compel someone else to also play as Isabelle, or simply choose her at the same time as a friend. When an assist trophy shows up on the stage, position yourself on one side of it – ideally, the other Isabelle ends up in a similar position, albeit parallel to your position. Push the thumbstick towards the assist trophy at the same time as pushing B. When Isabelle retrieves the assist trophy, she’ll proceed to unleash its power over and over and over – thus, infinite versions of whatever assist trophy she grabs.

That can mean infinite versions of Waluigi spawning, like the GIF above shows.

It can also mean infinite versions of the dragon known as Ratholos from the “Monster Hunter” series, seen here in his many-winged glory:

There are more than two dozen assist trophies in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” and all of them can be turned into the infinitely spawning nightmares seen above.

Check out this video for even more:

Nintendo has yet to issue a statement about the glitch, and a representative didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing. That said, it’s pretty likely that an upcoming update will wipe out this glitch – so enjoy it while you can!