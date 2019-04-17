‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ is getting a massive update on Wednesday — here’s everything that’s new

caption The update to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will introduce a new playable character, bring back the series’ popular stage-builder mode, and give players a new platform for sharing videos, stages, and other creations. source Nintendo

Nintendo will update “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Wednesday, bringing massive changes to the popular Switch game.

The update will bring major changes to the game, including a new stage-builder mode, a video editor, and Smash World, a new platform to share created stages, characters, and media.

Nintendo will also add the game’s second downloadable character, Joker, the protagonist from “Persona 5.”

The “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Ver. 3.0 update should go live by 11:30 p.m. EST on April 17 following Nintendo’s scheduled maintenance.

A long-awaited update for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” arrives on Wednesday.

The update, named Ver. 3.0, will introduce a new playable character, bring back the series’ popular stage-builder mode, and give players a new platform for sharing videos, stages, and other creations.

Nintendo shared all the details on the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Ver 3.0 update in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel; the update is scheduled to go live late on Wednesday.

Released in December 2018, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the fastest-selling Nintendo game of all-time with more than 12 million copies sold for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo promised some of the features included in today’s update prior to the game’s launch, including Smash World, a separate for players to share and track “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” content.

Joker, the first downloadable character included in the $25 “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter pass, was teased at the Video Game Awards in December, and will finally make his debut Wednesday. Other additions, like the return of stage-builder mode and the ability to draw your own stage designs, are unexpected but certainly welcome.

Here’s the full breakdown of what’s coming in the update to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”:

Joker from “Persona 5” will make his debut in the new update. He’s the second downloadable character to join “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

While the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” 3.0 update is free, you’ll have to pay to unlock Joker.

Players who purchase Joker will also unlock Menentos, a new stage from “Persona 5”

Mementos will change color depending on the song you choose.

Players can purchase Joker and the “Persona 5” stage for $6, or buy the $25 fighter pass to get Joker and four upcoming characters.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will bring back the series’ popular stage-builder mode, with more options than ever.

Players can even draw their own stage designs using the Switch’s touch screen in portable mode.

A new video editing tool will give players tools to create their own clips and highlights, complete with scene transitions.

The “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” update will also introduce a new shared content portal for users to upload their screenshots, videos, created stages, and custom mii fighters.

Using the Shared Content portal, players can download their favorite custom stages and mii fighters for their own use. They can also vote for their favorites with a “Yeah!”

Shared content will also be available through a new app called Smash World, but you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to use it.

Smash World users will be able to search for content based on character or stage, and favorites can be set to download to your Switch automatically.

The update should arrive during or after Nintendo’s scheduled maintenance late on Wednesday, between 5:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. PST. Check out the full 15-minute breakdown of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Ver. 3.0 below: