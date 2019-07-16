‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist teased her character wearing pants, and fans are celebrating the suit upgrade

caption Melissa Benoist on “Supergirl.” source The CW

Melissa Benoist shared a photo of herself in a brand new costume for season five of “Supergirl,” which returns to The CW on October 6.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the actress is seen wearing blue pants, instead of her iconic red skirt and tights.

Benoist’s costars and fans praised the new look, calling it “practical,” “modern,” and “phenomenal.”

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist teased her character wearing pants on season five, and fans are celebrating the suit upgrade.

The actress, who has portrayed Kara Danvers/Supergirl since the show premiered in 2015, shared a photo of herself in costume for the upcoming new season.

In the image, which was taken by “Supergirl” writer Katie Rose Rogers, Benoist trades her character’s red skirt and tights for pants. She rocks bangs, too.

Benoist’s updated suit was praised by her “Supergirl” costars and fellow CW stars.

Mehcad Brooks, who plays James Olsen, wrote: “It’s high kick to the face season.” Chyler Leigh, who plays Benoist’s on-screen sister Alex Danvers, said, “THAT’S MY SISTER!!” and Nicole Maines, who portrays Nia Nal/Dreamer wrote, “Oooooh she’s practical.”

caption Melissa Benoist’s “Supergirl” costars praised her new costume. source Melissa Benoist/Supergirl

“Supergirl” costars Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen), Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5), and Andrea Brooks (Eve Teschmacher) also supported the new look.

caption Melissa Benoist will be showing off a new look when “Supergirl” returns. source Melissa Benoist/Supergirl

In addition, Benoist’s outfit earned applause from her fans. Although some were sad to see the skirt go, many called it a refreshing change.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress said that discussions regarding her character wearing pants as part of her superhero outfit have been happening since the first season. Benoist also said that the cast and crew must endure “freezing” temperatures while filming the show in Canada, which is why she was hoping for a change.

“I love [Kara’s old costume]. I haven’t changed it because it so works, and I think it is very Kara,” she told EW. “I’ve always felt that – until recently, I’m like, ‘Something’s gotta give.'”

Benoist added that the altered suit also speaks to Supergirl’s transformation over the years.

“I just think it’s more adult,” she said. “Part of my goal in this whole series for whenever the show ends, I just want there to be a very clear arc for this character that she evolved as a woman and found her femininity and her adulthood, just a self-discovery.”

You can see Benoist’s new suit in action when “Supergirl” returns for season five on The CW on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m.