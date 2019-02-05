The tiny Irish burger chain that beat McDonald’s in court is also a significantly better place to eat — here’s why

- source
- Supermac’s/McDonald’s/Business Insider
Until recently, few people outside of Ireland had heard of Supermac’s, the upstart burger chain which beat McDonald’s in a legal trademark battle.
But, being Irish, I grew up with both chains – and can say that Supermac’s is, hands-down, the better of the two.
The restaurant’s battle hinged on whether the name Supermac’s was too similar to McDonald’s flagship Big Mac burger. McDonald’s had used the similarity as a reason to prevent Supermac’s expanding into more markets, but was overruled by European Union officials.
Supermac’s is tiny in comparison to McDonald’s – but should still be worried about its newly-empowered contender. Here’s why.
The first way that Supermac’s has McDonald’s beat is the fries. The menu has 5 different varieties that include chili, cheese, and curry sauce.
- source
- Supermac’s
You can also get taco fries.
The fries are also thicker and taste more like actual potatoes.
- source
- Dominic McGrath
McDonald’s regular fries do not compare well.
- source
- McDonald’s
Even the announcement of bacon cheese fries — which are only just hitting the US market — leaves McDonald’s with a lot of catching up to do.
- source
- McDonald’s Honolulu
Business Insider first revealed the fries were coming in December 2018. They launched nationwide in January.
Supermac’s wins on burgers, too. The mainstay is the 5oz beef burger, a rival to the McDonald’s double quarter pounder with cheese. The meat is tastier, the is salad more generous, and the bun feels like higher quality.
- source
- Supermac’s/McDonald’s/Business Insider
Supermac’s chicken also has the edge — the chicken patty is far meatier than McDonald’s.
- source
- Supermac’s/McDonald’s/Business Insider
You will not find a salad in Supermac’s — one area where McDonald’s admittedly has it beat.
- source
- McDonald’s
But nobody wants a salad from Supermac’s. What they do want is food by the bucket. You can buy dozens of nuggets, chicken tenders, or potato wedges all in one go.
- source
- Supermac’s
The jewel in the crown is a bucket of 100 tiny sausages.
- source
- Supermac’s
Supermac’s also has a better approach to meal deals. As well as the classic meal-fries-drink paradigm, you can buy a snack box, which gives you a way to get a food bundle without buying a drink you don’t want. This one has fried chicken.
- source
- Dominic McGrath
Supermac’s also has McDonald’s beat in the dessert department. Instead of volcanic apple pies, Supermac’s signature dish is hot muffins covered with vanilla ice cream. They have a cult following in Ireland.
- source
- Supermac’s
Supermac’s also has a canny business model involving tie-ups with other brands. Many of the stores share a counter with the Irish franchises of Papa John’s.
- source
- Sinéad Baker/Business Insider
You can even buy combo meals that include food from both brands.
Check out the Tasty Cosy Combo available at selected Supermac's stores nationwide. #Pizza #KeepOutTheCold https://t.co/qBlrgi2gSn
— Supermac's (@SupermacsIRE) January 23, 2019
And, finally, Supermac’s gets a bonus point for being part of an Irish national treasure/source of humiliation — the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall, County Offaly.
- source
- YouTube/TheJournal.ie
The plaza is a highway rest stop between Dublin and Limerick, built in honor of Barack Obama’s 2012 visit to Moneygall, where he drank Guinness with locals in a pub.
It has a Supermac’s and some other restaurants, as well as a museum of American-Irish history featuring a pint glass said to have been used by Michelle Obama.
Out front is a Cadillac, which is plastered with the Supermac’s logo on the side and has an “Obama-1” license plate.
- source
- Sinéad Baker
This is me with the car.
Supermac’s may not have the deep pockets, thousands of stores, or brand recognition of a fast food giant like McDonald’s. But the plucky rival has plenty to offer, both in Ireland, and, thanks to its court victory, even further afield.
- source
- Supermac’s