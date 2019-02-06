Take a look inside the glitzy, 300-foot superyacht involved in the 1MDB scandal that’s now on the market at a $120 million discount

caption The superyacht Equanimity has room for 22 passengers and 31 crew members. source Burgess

The superyacht Equanimity is up for sale for $130 million – about half its purchase price, Bloomberg reported.

The yacht is one of many assets seized in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal and previously belonged to the Malaysian fugitive Low Taek Jho.

The 91.5-meter (300-foot) yacht can hold 22 passengers in 11 cabins and has an array of amenities, including a spa and a helipad.

If you have $130 million and are in the market for a superyacht that can fit up to 22 passengers, has a helipad, and boasts a variety of wellness amenities, the superyacht Equanimity may be what you’re looking for.

The yacht gained some notoriety last year when it was impounded during the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, in which $4.5 billion from the 1MDB fund was misappropriated. It previously belonged to the fugitive Malaysian banker Low Taek Jho, who is believed by US authorities to be the mastermind behind the scandal.

According to Bloomberg, the Malaysian government is spending up to $500,000 per month to maintain the yacht.

The yacht specialist Burgess is the broker for the sale. The company said only one to two yachts of this value sell globally each year and that it takes 12 to 24 months for them to sell. Its $130 million price tag is a significant cut from the $250 million that Low Taek Jho reportedly paid for it.

Burgess CEO Jonathan Beckett noted in a company-released Q&A that the yacht has been on the market since the end of October 2018.

Here’s a look inside the ultra-luxurious yacht.

Equanimity is a 91.5-meter (300-foot) superyacht.

The yacht was built in 2014 in The Netherlands and has an exterior design created by Oceanco, a privately owned custom yacht builder.

The boat has a cruising speed of 15 knots and a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.

The yacht can accommodate up to 22 guests across nine suites in varying arrangements …

… one of which is a master suite with a study, which can convert into a second double as needed.

The boat also has 17 crew cabins that can accommodate up to 31 crew members.

Crew cabin not pictured.

Amongst the yacht’s many wellness-oriented amenities are a massage room …

… a gym …

… a sauna …

… and a spa.

The boat’s interior design was created by Winch Design and, according to Reuters, features an interior that’s clad in marble and gold leaf.

Source: Burgess, Reuters

Neutral tones can be seen throughout its various seating areas and lounges …

… one of which has a piano …

… and in its dining areas, too.

Formal dining area on Equanimity's main deck.

Source: Burgess

It also has its own art gallery, as well as an elevator and a movie theater.

Source: Burgess, Bloomberg, Reuters

The yacht’s sleek look carries over onto its deck …

… which offers more lounging opportunities …

… as does the circular swimming pool on the upper deck.

Source: Burgess, Bloomberg

Two 34-foot Hodgdon tenders come with the yacht.

The superyacht’s $130 million price tag is a significant cut from the $250 million its previous owner paid for it. Burgess notes that it has “cruised extensively” since launch and “needs some time in the yard and a repaint but otherwise is in good condition.”

Source: Burgess, Reuters