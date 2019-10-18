This enormous 262-foot ‘hybrid’ superyacht will have an onboard spa and whiskey lounge

source Gill Schmid Design

Gill Schmid Design has created a hybrid superyacht concept that can travel through frozen terrains.

The luxury yacht also double as an explorer, includes a whiskey and cigar lounge, gym, bars, and a garage that can convert into a party space.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gill Schmid Design, a New York-based design practice, has unveiled the details for a new 80 meter, about 262 feet, hybrid concept superyacht that includes an on-board garage, salon, and whiskey and cigar lounge.

The boat is called a “hybrid” because it is a cross “between a highly functional Explorer and a super luxurious white boat,” meaning it is both plush and capable of sailing the wide world, reads a prepared statement by Gill Schmid.

Read more: This luxurious $110 million superyacht concept was designed to combat climate change

It was also designed to be “chameleon-like” with its mirrored glazing, reflecting the surrounding environment as its sailing. This glazing allows the yacht to “sometimes [represent itself] as an aggressive workboat, and other times the luxurious lines of a superyacht, appearing and disappearing into her surrounds,” according to the press release.

Keep scrolling to see the hybrid yacht with all of its luxurious amenities:

The boat has a two-tone finish of industrial silver and pearlescent white. The silver indicates operational areas, while the white denotes parts of the yacht for guest and entertainment spaces.

source Gill Schmid Design

It includes a fully enclosed tender garage which can also double as a party space.

source Gill Schmid Design

The garage can completely open up, turning the rear section of the yacht into a three-level entertainment area.

source Gill Schmid Design

It’s near the lounges, bars, and library spaces.

source Gill Schmid Design

For colder weather, there are sheltered spaces that have LED panels in the ceiling, allowing for a “simulated roofscape and virtual immersive experiences.”

source Gill Schmid Design

The yacht also includes a gym, spa and beauty space, and an outdoor Jacuzzi.

source Gill Schmid Design

It can also store a 39-foot limousine tender, four jet skis, and two Triton submarines, which can all be launched from the yacht.

source Gill Schmid Design

The owner master suite has its own private outdoor deck.

source Gill Schmid Design

There are six guest suites…

source Gill Schmid Design

…and enough room to accommodate a crew of 25 people.

source Gill Schmid Design

Other entertainment spaces include a whiskey lounge, cigar lounge, and a formal dining area.

source Gill Schmid Design

The hull is ice-classed, allowing it to navigate through sea ice and frozen terrains.

source Gill Schmid Design

The boat will be built by German-based Dörries Yachts.

source Gill Schmid Design

The price of the superyacht has not yet been announced.