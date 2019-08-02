20 cool and useful products for long car rides with your dog — from seat belts to backseat hammocks

source Amazon

One of the best things to do with our furry best friends is jump in the car and go for a drive.

But whether it’s just for an hour or days on end, you should be prepared for anything that might happen on the road.

From doggy seat belts and first-aid kits to collapsible water bowls and toys, here are 20 items to stash in your doggy bag for long car rides.

For dog parents, driving around with their best friend’s tongue hanging out the window and ears flopping in the wind is a dream. But even if you’re just driving an hour to your favorite hiking spot or gearing up for a cross-country trip, it’s best to be prepared.

Dogs are a lot like babies in a sense – since they can’t tell us what’s wrong, us (bigger) humans have to figure it out. You wouldn’t leave your house without a diaper bag, so you shouldn’t leave the house without your doggy bag either (and no, I’m not talking about leftovers).

From safety gear like a seat belt and first-aid kit on hand to basic items like a water bowl and toys to keep them occupied, your doggy bag for car rides can never be too full (okay, that one might apply to your take-home container).

Here are 20 things you’ll need for car rides with your dog:

A doggy bag to hold supplies

source Amazon

Keep everything organized in this doggy travel bag with zippered main compartment, front pocket with magnetic closure, side pockets for water bottles and storage, and even a laptop sleeve. It also comes with two collapsible bowls and two 15-cup food storage containers.

A safety harness and seat belt

source Amazon

This adjustable strap and safety harness can be attached to most standard car seat belts to ensure your dog stays safe should an accident occur. If your dog tends to be overly wiggly, this dog seat belt can also help keep them in the back seat rather than behind the wheel.

A water bottle designed for dogs

source Amazon

If you’re going on a shorter ride or taking a walk during rest stops, this portable 18-oz water bottle converts into a bowl so your dog stays hydrated – just tilt the bottle until water collects into the large spout.

An interactive toy to keep them occupied

source Amazon

Not only will having a toy help keep your dog occupied during long drives, but this one is actually a puzzle to keep their minds engaged as well. You can hide the squirrels (which squeak!) inside the tree trunk and let your pup try to nuzzle or paw them out.

A pack of grooming wipes to keep them and your car clean

source Walmart

These hypoallergenic wipes are a quick and easy way to freshen up your dog’s paws and belly after a much-needed bathroom break during long rides.

A first-aid kit for dogs

source Amazon

This first-aid kit has all of the necessary supplies like gauze, bandages, gloves, and more. Plus, it comes with a helpful manual that contains instructions on how to care for your injured pet (knock on wood) until you can get to a vet.

A cover to protect your seats

source Amazon

You want your dog to be comfortable, but you also want to keep your car seats looking and smelling fresh. This hammock allows them to roam the backseat without leaving a hairy mess behind or scratching up the leather.

A retractable leash for privacy at rest stops

source Amazon

When it’s time to take a bathroom break, you’ll need a heavy-duty retractable 16-foot leash that gives them privacy to do their thing, and plenty of room to stretch their legs and run around a little bit too.

A roll of waste bags

source Walmart

Tarō Gomi said it best in his children’s book, “Everyone Poops,” – so does your dog. These waste bags are leak-proof, thick, and easy to use when nature calls.

A tag for your dog’s information

source Chewy

If your dog doesn’t already have an ID tag, getting one is quick and inexpensive. It’s important that their name and your contact information is clearly displayed should your dog accidentally get lost.

A foldable bowl for dry food

source Chewy

This foldable, smush-able dog bowl can be stored in something as small as your pocket until it’s dinner time. The nylon material makes it both food- and water-friendly.

A collapsible water bowl

source Petco

This silicone travel bowl is a compact and easy-to-clean option for long car rides. It even comes with a carabiner clip so you can attach it to your leash, doggy bag, or car.

A pet ramp so they can easily get in and out of the car

source Amazon

A ramp can make it easier for your dog to get in and out of the car. This is an especially helpful item to have if your dog is in their senior years.

A relaxing treat if they’re nervous travelers

source Walmart

Some dogs aren’t the best travelers and tend to get nervous on long car rides. Zesty Paws offers turkey-flavored chews with ingredients like chamomile to help calm them down. With anything that’s edible, you should consult your veterinarian before use.

A stress-relieving shirt

source Chewy

If you’d prefer not to use anything that can be ingested, a ThunderShirt can have some success in calming your dog. Think of this as a weighted blanket for your dog.

A bag of charcoal to help eliminate odors

source Chewy

Having your dog in the car for long periods of time can result in their scent sticking around in the upholstery. These bags of activated charcoal can help purify the air by removing odors that may be left behind.

A pet stain remover to clean up small accidents

source Petco

Accidents happen, but it’s good to have a stain remover on hand to quickly clean your seats or car floor. This formula also has an odor eliminator which works to remove your pets scent to discourage another accident.

A four-point harness

source Petco

A four-point harness that wraps around your dog’s body is a safer way to keep your pup on a leash, instead of the traditional neck collar. The chest and spine are far less fragile than the neck, and a harness can help protect your dog too. This one has a no-pull ring at the chest and a strap on the back in case you need to lift your pup.

A card that lists your dog’s medical info

source Amazon

Should there be an emergency, it’s important for first responders to know your dog’s medical information. They can’t speak for themselves, so keeping a card that lists allergies, previous conditions, handling likes/dislikes, and more can help immensely should an emergency arise.

A blanket to keep them remind them of home

source Petco

Keep your dog as comfortable as possible with this plush blanket. Plus, if they’re nervous travelers, having familiar scents lingering on the blanket can help calm them down.