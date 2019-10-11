Familiarity with the Ukraine scandal is rising and so is support for impeaching Trump

caption President Donald Trump listens during a bilateral meeting with with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, September 25, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A new Insider poll shows that support for impeaching President Donald Trump is rising along with increasing knowledge of the Ukraine scandal.

This suggests that if this story continues to dominate headlines, it could be disastrous for Trump.

The poll’s findings suggest that in the course of just two weeks knowledge of the Ukraine scandal has increased significantly, and that has gradually translated into higher support for impeachment.

The more people know about the Ukraine scandal engulfing President Donald Trump, the more they strongly support impeachment, according to a new Insider poll.

This suggests that if this story continues to dominate headlines, it could be disastrous for Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated public sentiment was a big part of the reason she launched an impeachment inquiry into the president in the first place, and if it continues to shift against Trump that bolsters her case and the potential for a vote on impeachment.

From September 25 to 26 and then again from October 4 to 5, Insider asked: “How familiar would you say you are with the situation stemming from President Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky related to Democratic candidate Joe Biden?”

Simultaneously, across the same set of dates, Insider asked, “Impeachment is the first step in the process of removing a president from office. Do you think the House of Representatives should impeach President Trump?”

The poll’s key findings over this time period:

The number of respondents who said they’re “very” or “extremely” familiar with the Ukraine situation increased by 7.7 percentage points, from 33.3% to 41%.

Among those who said they were “extremely familiar” with the Ukraine situation, “strong” support for impeachment increased by 3.3 percentage points – up to roughly 46% percent – and “strong” opposition to impeachment decreased by 5.9 percentage points – down to approximately 32%.

The Ukraine controversy spiraled out of a whistleblower complaint linked to a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the call, Trump urged Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a top political rival of the president’s and a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The whistleblower complaint accuses Trump of using the power of his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election. The White House has also released a memo on the call that corroborates details in the complaint. As the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire recently put it, the complaint is “in alignment” with the White House memo.

Trump has sought to spin the story into a tale of corruption on the part of Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company with a dubious owner. There’s no evidence of wrongdoing or illegal activity on the part of either Biden.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,083 respondents collected October 4-5, 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 3.06 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.