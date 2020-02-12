11 times supporting actors stole the movie from the lead

caption Brad Pitt stole the show in “Fight Club.” source Twentieth Century Fox

There are several times in film history when the supporting actor outshined the lead actor.

In the classic film “Goodfellas,” Joe Pesci upstaged Robert De Niro, while Brad Pitt was more memorable than Edward Norton in “Fight Club.”

In the musical “Les Misérables,” Anne Hathaway stole the show, and Jennifer Hudson was the best part about “Dreamgirls.”

When watching a movie, viewers follow the journey of the main character, played by the lead actor. Every now and then, however, a supporting actor will capture the hearts of audiences and outshine the star.

From cult classic movies like “Fight Club” to recent blockbuster superhero movies like “Suicide Squad,” here are the times supporting actors outshined the lead.

Heath Ledger stole the spotlight in “The Dark Knight” even though Christian Bale was the film’s lead.

caption Heath Ledger as the Joker. source Warner Bros

In 2008, Christopher Nolan released the second movie in his Batman series, “The Dark Knight.” In the film, Christian Bale returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Batman, while Heath Ledger joined the cast as the infamous villain, Joker. But it was Ledger’s Joker that captivated audiences and critics, some even calling it a “career-defining performance.”

“As was, perhaps, always inevitable, ‘The Dark Knight’ is Ledger’s movie. It is a towering performance,” Empire wrote. “From his menacing, pencil-packing greeting to Gotham’s Mob fraternity, to the threat and fire he conjures in exchanges with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sexy, sophisticated brief and ‘The Bat-maaan’, to the Sophie’s choice surprises of the third act, he is pure, powerful, immense. A force of f—ing nature.”

A few months after filming, Ledger died from cardiac arrest due to accidental overdose. The following year, he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar posthumously for his role as the Joker.

Although Jamie Foxx and Beyoncé were the stars of “Dreamgirls,” Jennifer Hudson was all everyone talked about.

caption Jennifer Hudson as Effie in “Dreamgirls.” source DreamWorks Pictures

Shortly after getting cut from “American Idol,” Jennifer Hudson had her breakout performance in “Dreamgirls” in 2006, launching her singing and acting career. The film follows a fictional girl group made up of Beyoncé as Deena, Hudson as Effie, and Anika Noni Rose as Lorrell. Together, they reach success until Effie is kicked out of the group. The character’s emotional journey helped Hudson become a breakout star.

“Hudson turns ‘Dreamgirls’ into an event, giving it an aura of significance and specialness,” SFGate wrote. “The magic all derives from her … Indeed, without Hudson’s magic, without that extra feeling that comes from seeing the launch of something extraordinary, ‘Dreamgirls’ might have been a break-even affair.”

In 2007, Hudson won the Oscar for her role in the movie.

Brad Pitt was the supporting actor in “Fight Club” but he outshined its lead, Edward Norton.

caption Brad Pitt in “Fight Club.” source Fox 2000 Pictures

“Fight Club” premiered in 1999 to dismal box office numbers, but the movie eventually became a cult classic. In it, Edward Norton plays a man who starts an underground fight club with the help of a soap maker named Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt. Although Norton gets top billing, it’s Pitt and his character who are the real stars, especially after the plot twist that no one sees coming.

“Norton is as fine as ever, but Pitt is the standout, lending Tyler a beguiling sense of glamour and danger,” Empire wrote.

Joe Pesci outshined Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta in “Goodfellas.”

caption Joe Pesci in “Goodfellas.” source Warner Bros via YouTube

In Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film “Goodfellas,” audiences follow Ray Liotta’s character, Henry Hill, as he joins the mob in New York. Along the way, he meets notorious mobsters James Conway, played by Robert De Niro, and Tommy DeVito, played by Joe Pesci. Pesci’s character became infamous in the world of mob movies, as he is especially violent and psychopathic.

“Mr. De Niro, Mr. Liotto, Mr. Pesci and Mr. Sorvino shine together, though Mr. Pesci’s material is the flashiest,” the New York Times wrote.

In 1991, Pesci won Best Supporting Oscar for his portrayal of DeVito, while the other actors in the movie weren’t even nominated.

Although Anne Hathaway was only in “Les Misérables” for the first act, she stole the movie from the rest of the actors — and an Oscar.

caption Anne Hathaway in “Les Misérables.” source Universal

In 2012, the famous musical “Les Misérables” was brought to the big screen with an all-star cast, which included Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Eddie Redmayne. But Anne Hathaway was the real star, playing Fantine. Although she was only in the first act, her scene-stealing performance came when she belted “I Dreamed a Dream.”

“In the first long act of ‘Les Misérables,’ Anne Hathaway opens her mouth, and the agony, passion and violence that have decorously idled in the background of this all-singing, all-suffering pop opera pour out,” the New York Times wrote. “It’s a gusher! Ms. Hathaway, though, holds you rapt with raw, trembling emotion. She devours the song, the scene, the movie, and turns her astonishing, cavernous mouth into a vision of the void.”

Hathaway won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress despite being in only the beginning of the film.

Javier Bardem’s portrayal of an iconic villain in “No Country For Old Men” overshadowed roles played by Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin.

caption Javier Bardem in “No Country for Old Men.” source Miramax Films

In 2007, the Coen brothers introduced the world to a new villain who almost immediately became legendary: Anton Chigurh. In “No Country for Old Men,” Javier Bardem plays Chigurh, a cold, evil hitman described as a ghost. Bardem plays the character with bone-chilling perfection that even his A-list co-stars could not measure up to.

“There truly is something terrifying about seeing a performer as passionate and expansive as Bardem play a character so cold and unfeeling as Chigurh,” Entertainment Weekly wrote.

Bardem won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor the following year, while his co-stars weren’t nominated for their performances in the Best Picture winner.

Although Tom Cruise played the titular character in “Jerry Maguire,” Cuba Gooding Jr. is the one who made a name for himself.

caption Cuba Gooding Jr. in “Jerry Maguire.” source TriStar Productions

In 1996, “Jerry Maguire” was released and became a cultural juggernaut and a classic film. The movie follows Cruise’s titular character as he breaks from his sports agency in an attempt to sign an athlete, Rod Tidwell, played by Cuba Gooding Jr. Gooding brings the jock character to life, with quippy, memorable lines, like, “Show me the money!”

“On the jock front, however, Gooding is so believable in his role as Jerry’s selfish, pea-brained, wide receiver client that the Dallas Cowboys might consider signing him to complement Michael Irvin,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Although both Cruise and Gooding were nominated for Academy Awards for this film, Gooding is the only one that took home the trophy.

Although “The Help” centered around Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer is the one who took home the Oscar.

caption Octavia Spencer in “The Help.” source DreamWorks

In 2011, Emma Stone and Viola Davis starred in “The Help” which chronicled Skeeter Phelan – played by Stone – as she attempts to write a book about African-American maids in the ’60s. But Octavia Spencer, who played Minny Jackson, stole the show, launching her career as an A-list actress. Reuters said Spencer “seemingly came out of nowhere to steal this summer’s sleeper hit” at the time.

The Hollywood Reporter agreed. “Meanwhile Spencer’s scrappy Minny Jackson, Aibileen’s best friend and the best cook in the county, provides not only comic relief but a feistiness that shows that some maids found the gumption and means to get back at overbearing employers,” the publication wrote. “Hers is a great character, the antithesis of ‘Gone With the Wind’s’ Mammy, and she nearly upends this movie with her righteous sass.”

Spencer won the Academy Award for supporting actress for “The Help.”

Emily Blunt was a scene-stealer in “The Devil Wears Prada,” despite the fact that A-listers Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway were the leads.

caption Emily Blunt in “The Devil Wears Prada.” source 20th Century Fox

In 2006, “The Devil Wears Prada” premiered. It follows Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy, as she becomes an assistant to a powerful and demanding editor – played by Meryl Streep – at a high fashion magazine. The movie was based on a book, which was a fictionalized account of the author’s time working at Vogue alongside editor Anna Wintour.

Although Streep earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Wintour and Hathway’s character is the heart of the movie, Emily Blunt came out on top. Blunt plays Emily, the experienced assistant, who is high strung and comically offputting.

“Despite the fact that we watch Andy tackle the struggles of Runway magazine while working under demanding Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, it’s the EIC’s senior assistant, Emily Charlton, who wins audiences over with her perma-frown, one-liners, and bad attitude,” Pop Sugar wrote. “That, and the character practically launched Emily Blunt’s career thanks to the then-up-and-coming star’s memorable performance.”

Blunt was nominated for a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an MTV Movie Award for her role.

Leonardo DiCaprio stole the spotlight from Johnny Depp in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

caption Leonardo DiCaprio in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” source Paramount Pictures

In 1993, Johnny Depp played Gilbert Grape, a Midwestern man who juggles caring for his obese mother and mentally challenged brother, Arnie, played by 18-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio. Expertly transforming into a boy with a mental illness, DiCaprio showcased his acting abilities while bringing a moving and touching performance to the screen.

“But the film’s real show-stopping turn comes from Mr. DiCaprio, who makes Arnie’s many tics so startling and vivid that at first he is difficult to watch,” the New York Times wrote. “Mr. DiCaprio … winds up capturing the enormous range of Arnie’s raw emotions and making it clear why the Grape brothers share such an unbreakable bond. The performance has a sharp, desperate intensity from beginning to end.”

DiCaprio was nominated for an Academy Award, while Depp was not.

Although “Suicide Squad” has an ensemble cast, Margot Robbie was the breakout star.

caption Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. source Warner Bros.

In 2016, DC released its ensemble superhero movie, “Suicide Squad,” which stars Will Smith, Viola Davis, David Harbour, and Jared Leto. But Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn stole the show, so much so that she got her own spin-off film, “Birds of Prey,” in 2020.

“It’s Harley Quinn’s movie and everybody else in ‘Suicide Squad’ is just a supporting character,” Indie Wire wrote. “It’s all about personality, and Harley has that by the freight carload. Coy, comical and completely crazed, she outshines everyone in the DC universe, and Margot Robbie, who plays her in ‘Squad,’ expertly occupies every naughty niche in her convoluted psyche.”