LIVE: Supreme Court hears blockbuster case on Trump’s closely held taxes and financial records

The Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments Tuesday in a highly anticipated case centering around President Donald Trump’s taxes and financial records.

Trump’s lawyers have sued multiple House committees and the Manhattan DA’s office to block them from obtaining his business records and taxes.

Among other things, they argued that he is immune from criminal investigation and prosecution while in office, that only Congress has the power to hold him accountable, and that it can only do so by removing him from office.

In all the cases, lower courts rejected Trump’s arguments and said the president has to turn over his records to congressional and New York state investigators.

The Supreme Court is now Trump’s last hope to stop the public from gaining access to his financial records.

Tuesday's arguments begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will begin hearing a highly anticipated case centering on President Donald Trump’s tax returns and financial records, which he has long withheld from the public.

Last year, the president sued the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York to stop investigators from obtaining his tax returns as part of an investigation into his business activities. In arguing the case, Trump’s attorneys claimed he has “absolute immunity” not just from criminal prosecution but from any investigation while in office.

The House oversight, financial services, and intelligence committees also subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, and two of his banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, as part of an investigation into the president’s potential conflicts of interest and foreign business ties.

Trump then sued the oversight committee in federal court in Washington, DC, to block the Mazars subpoena, and he sued the financial services and intelligence committees in New York to block the subpoenas to Deutsche and Capital One. In these congressional cases, Trump’s lawyers argued that Congress does not have a legitimate legislative purpose in examining his records and is going on a “sweeping” and “extraordinary” fishing expedition.

In one instance last year, Trump’s legal team made headlines when it argued that even if Trump were to “shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue” – as he claimed during the 2016 campaign – he could not be prosecuted or investigated for the crime while in office.

In all three cases, lower courts rejected Trump’s arguments and said the president has to turn over his records to congressional and New York state investigators.

Now, the Supreme Court is Trump’s last hope to stop the public from gaining access to his closely held financial records.

Tuesday’s oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Unlike earlier cases, they will be conducted over the telephone, and the public will be able to listen in.

Currently, the court has a 5-4 conservative majority, and two of the justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, are Trump appointees.

Justice Gorsuch grills Trump’s lawyers on why the president should have the power to determine what constitutes a legitimate legislative purpose for Congress

Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, kicked off his questioning by asking the president’s lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, why the House should not be allowed to determine on its own what amounts to a “substantial legislative need” when issuing subpoenas for documents and testimony.

“Why should we notdefer=”defer”to the House’s views about its own legislative purposes?” Gorsuch asked.

Strawbridge responded that there are “several reasons” why, in the Trump team’s view:

The subpoena power “is an implied power,” and Congress cannot use its “implied powers to challenge the structure of government,” and the subpoenas are a “challenge to the separation of powers.”

In previous cases involving disputes between the legislative and executive branches, the Supreme Court did not weigh in “precisely because it was a battle between the branches.”

“The president has his own powers that are created by the Constitution.”

In cases going back to Chief Justice John Marshall, the first chief justice of the Supreme Court, it was determined that “we do not proceed against the president as we do against an ordinary litigant.”

Justice Elena Kagan: ‘These subpoenas are for personal records, where the president is just a man. They’re not for official records, where the president might have executive privilege’

caption U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan participates in a discussion at the George Washington University Law School, September 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Justice Kagan joined Justices Sotomayor and Breyer in pointing out that the congressional subpoenas for Trump’s financial records are not related to his time as president but rather his personal life before he took office.

Kagan also pointed back to Breyer’s questioning and asked Patrick Strawbridge, Trump’s defense lawyer, to justify why there should be a higher standard for obtaining the president’s personal records as opposed to documents pertaining to his time in office, which could be subject to executive privilege claims.

“The fact that they seek personal documents doesn’t mean that they’re not targeting the president,” Strawbridge responded, adding that the oversight and intelligence committees have specified that they’re investigating Trump in his role as president.

He added that the Supreme Court previously ruled in Clinton v. Jones, when it rejected a broader immunity argument, that there’s “still a need to ensure the president is not going to face undue harassment or distraction and there’s a necessity to accommodate him.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor throws a wrench into Trump’s claim that subpoenas for his finances impede him from carrying out his duties

source Wikimedia Commons

Justice Sotomayor noted that Congress has a long history of subpoenaing documents from the executive branch and obtaining them.

“In some of those cases, we have said … that a congressional subpoena is valid so long as there is a conceivable legislative purpose, and the records are relevant to that purpose,” she said. “I see a tremendous separation of powers problem when you’re talking about placing a heightened standard or clear statement … on an investigation that a committee is embarking upon.”

Sotomayor pointed specifically to the House Intelligence Committee’s stated purpose in seeking Trump’s financial records: investigating efforts by foreign entities to influence the US political process.

She asked Trump’s lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge to elaborate on why Trump’s team argued the subpoenas for his records were “irrelevant to that purpose” and that the investigation itself is illegitimate.

Sotomayor also noted that none of the subpoenas for Trump’s financial records have asked him, personally, to turn them over. Instead, the subpoenas are to the president’s banks and accounting firm, which raises questions about Strawbridge’s argument that the investigations impede Trump from carrying out his duties.

Trump’s lawyer says House subpoenas are a ‘harassment and infringement’ on Trump’s ability to govern

source Getty Images / Paul Morigi

Justice Stephen Breyer asked Trump’s defense lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, about the Watergate scandal, in which the court turned over Oval Office tapes to the special prosecutor.

“Why isn’t whatever standard applies to personal papers a weaker one, not a stronger one?” Breyer asked.

Strawbridge responded that subpoenaing “decades worth of papers” related to Trump and his family “poses an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day.”

“Unlike Congress, the president is never in recess, and these types of subpoenas are going to be particularly troublesome,” Strawbridge said.

Breyer cut him off, asking, “Whatever it is, why wouldn’t whatever standard applies to personal papers before the presidency be equal to or weaker than the standard for materials that is the working of the administration at the time?”

Strawbridge said that the Supreme Court has previously ruled that Congress does not have the power to inquire about the private affairs of any individual.

“That’s distinct from whatever interest they may have informing themselves about the workings of government,” he said, adding, “Now, that informing power does not extend to the president, it generally applies to lower executive branch officials and agencies.”

Trump’s lawyer appears to contradict the White House’s position on impeachment

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Trump’s defense lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, to distinguish between congressional subpoenas related to impeachment and legislative subpoenas.

Strawbridge responded that the court previously ruled that these are “two very different powers” and that when impeachment is “properly pending before any body of the House, the ability to subpoena pursuant to impeachment is co-extensive with that of the court.”

During Trump’s impeachment, however, the White House refused to cooperate with any congressional subpoenas, arguing that they were invalid. It also instructed all executive branch employees not to comply with the House’s requests for documents and testimony.

On Tuesday, Strawbridge said the committees who subpoenaed Trump’s financial records have “waived any reliance on impeachment,” and that they “don’t even have jurisdiction over impeachment.”

He was likely referring to the fact that the House Judiciary Committee oversees impeachment hearings, not the oversight, intelligence, and financial services committees – who subpoenaed Trump’s bank and accounting firm for his records.

Justice Clarence Thomas asks Trump’s lawyers whether Congress has any power to request or subpoena private documents

caption U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. June 6, 2016. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Trump’s personal defense lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, whether the House has the power to request or subpoena any private documents.

Strawbridge responded that it may have “limited powers in some cases,” and Thomas asked him to elaborate on what those circumstances may be.

Strawbridge stressed that Congress has “some implied power,” but that it must be related to a legislative purpose and not an oversight role.

“Most often, that’s going to take the view of forward-looking information, perhaps aggregated information, and not an attempt to reassemble a precise factual history,” he added.

Trump team notes that the subpoenas are unprecedented, but Justice Ginsburg points out the House has subpoenaed several previous presidents during investigations like Watergate and Whitewater

caption Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the official Supreme Court group photo in November 2018. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Patrick Strawbridge, one of Trump’s personal defense lawyers arguing the case, said the House subpoenas for the president’s financial records are unprecedented.

But Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted that the House has subpoenaed previous presidents, citing the Watergate scandal and in the 1990s during the Whitewater investigation during Bill Clinton’s administration.

Strawbridge responded by saying that almost all the cases Ginsburg cited involved “cooperative efforts” and that none involved a challenge to the scope of the legislative committee to request documents.