Brett Kavanaugh serves homeless people mac and cheese at Washington DC charity canteen

Recently sworn-in US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh served macaroni and cheese at a charity canteen on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Justice on October 6 after the Senate Judiciary Committee investigated allegations he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in high school.

Kavanaugh, wearing an apron and rubber gloves, was volunteering for Catholic Charities USA.

Associated Press photographers found Kavanaugh plating-up food for the Catholic Charities USA in Washington, DC.

Kavanaugh was joined at the charity canteen by his former pastor Monsignor John Enzler, who stood by Kavanaugh throughout his emotional Senate hearings.

The day before his charity appearance he took his seat on the Supreme Court bench for the first time, and was reportedly jovial.

On Saturday, Kavanaugh was confirmed as a US Supreme Court Justice after a narrow 50-48 vote in his favor in the Senate, bringing to a close the most divisive high court confirmation battle since the 1990s.

He was sworn in on Monday.

Protestors had lined the street outside the Supreme Court after his accession on Saturday, and knocked in the main front doors in anger.

President Donald Trump’s second Supreme Court nomination was heavily protested by Democrats and liberal activists before Trump had even named Kavanaugh. Upon Kavanaugh’s nomination, Democrats opposed him on key issues including abortion, environmental protection, and presidential powers.

His nomination was rocked sexual assault allegations brought against him by Christine Blasey Ford and others, but no concrete evidence of wrongdoing ever became public and Kavanaugh denied all charges.

The fight over Kavanaugh’s confirmation became particularly ugly with Kavanaugh, Ford, and potential witnesses on all sides, and Senators receiving death threats.

Kavanaugh’s accuser Ford recently revealed she can’t move back home because of unending death threats.

